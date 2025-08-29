US AI chip giant Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang says he is in talks with the Trump administration to sell China the Blackwell chips, as the firm seeks ways to get into the Chinese market after restrictions.

Huang told Fox Business on Thursday that he is "optimistic" about the negotiations with the administration but added that there is no timeframe to reach an agreement.

"I think that the conversation will take a while, but President Trump understands that having the world build AI on American tech stack helps America win the AI race," Huang said.

"And he wants American technology all over the world so that the whole world is built on the American standard, like the US Dollar is the global standard," he noted.

The CEO of Nvidia also discussed his belief that artificial intelligence (AI) will "enrich our lives," despite the fact that it will cause some jobs to "go away."

Huang stated that AI will have a lot of beneficial effects on a lot of different sectors, such as productivity, GDP expansion, and the capacity to come up with new ideas.

"Every industrial revolution leads to some change (in) social behaviour," he said.

"But I expect the economy to be doing very well because of AI and automation. And I expect us to enrich our lives. Life quality will get better, of course, over time. Some jobs will go away. Many jobs will be new and invented. But one thing (is) for sure, every job will be changed as a result of AI."