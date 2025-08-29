BIZTECH
Nvidia optimistic on selling Blackwell AI chips to China as it woos Trump
Nvidia's advanced H20 chips' sales to China were previously restricted by Washington in April as the US attempted to slow down Beijing's AI advance.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington DC, US, July 23, 2025. / Reuters
August 29, 2025

US AI chip giant Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang says he is in talks with the Trump administration to sell China the Blackwell chips, as the firm seeks ways to get into the Chinese market after restrictions.

Huang told Fox Business on Thursday that he is "optimistic" about the negotiations with the administration but added that there is no timeframe to reach an agreement.

"I think that the conversation will take a while, but President Trump understands that having the world build AI on American tech stack helps America win the AI race," Huang said.

"And he wants American technology all over the world so that the whole world is built on the American standard, like the US Dollar is the global standard," he noted.

The CEO of Nvidia also discussed his belief that artificial intelligence (AI) will "enrich our lives," despite the fact that it will cause some jobs to "go away."

Huang stated that AI will have a lot of beneficial effects on a lot of different sectors, such as productivity, GDP expansion, and the capacity to come up with new ideas.

"Every industrial revolution leads to some change (in) social behaviour," he said.

"But I expect the economy to be doing very well because of AI and automation. And I expect us to enrich our lives. Life quality will get better, of course, over time. Some jobs will go away. Many jobs will be new and invented. But one thing (is) for sure, every job will be changed as a result of AI."

As Nvidia's second-quarter earnings showed no sale of H20 chips to China, Huang said the firm hasn't seen orders yet, adding "but we're hoping for orders."

"H20 is really a fantastic product still. The price performance, its cost efficiency, and its ability to generate AI tokens is really terrific," he added.

Nvidia's advanced H20 chips' sales to China was previously restricted by Washington in April, in an escalation of a tech war with Beijing.

However, the US reversed course last month, pledging to remove the licensing restrictions to allow sales.

On the other hand, Beijing has reportedly urged local companies to avoid using Nvidia's H20 processors, particularly for government-related purposes.

Blackwell is Nvidia's one of the most prominent AI chips. In the latest quarter, Nvidia's sales of the advanced chip increased by 17 per cent on an annual basis.

“Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap — production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary,” said Huang in the financial statement.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
