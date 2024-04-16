TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neuralises five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
National Defense Ministry says that the operations continue effectively and decisively to destroy terrorism at its source.
The northern areas of Iraq and Syria, both neighbouring Türkiye from the south, are the last strongholds of the terrorist group. Photo: AA Archive / Others
April 16, 2024

Turkish security forces have neutralised five PKK terrorists in an airstrike in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

"Our operations continue effectively and decisively to destroy terrorism at its source," the Turkish Defence Ministry stated on X on Tuesday, adding: "Our operations will continue unabated!"

Iraq last month designated the PKK as a banned organisation within its borders in a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism.

Fight against PKK terror group

During the nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The northern areas of Iraq and Syria, both neighbouring Türkiye from the south, are the last strongholds of the terrorist group. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In Türkiye's southeastern region, where the terrorist group killed thousands over the decades, its influence has significantly diminished.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
