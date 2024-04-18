WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN alarmed over 'scholasticide' as Israel obliterates 80% of Gaza schools
Israel's devastation of Gaza's education system is so complete that UN experts have been compelled to consider whether the term 'scholasticide'— deliberate destruction of an education system — adequately captures magnitude of the tragedy.
UN alarmed over 'scholasticide' as Israel obliterates 80% of Gaza schools
Palestinian children deprived of their right to education by Israel attend classes at tent school in Rafah, Gaza on April 15, 2024. / Photo: AA
April 18, 2024

UN experts have expressed grave concern over a pattern of attacks that have severely damaged or destroyed more than 80% of schools and universities in besieged Gaza, terming the widespread destruction a potential act of 'scholasticide.'

In a new UN report on Thursday, a battery of experts raised serious alarm over the systemic destruction of the Palestinian education system.

The ongoing Israeli military invasion has led to the deaths of thousands of students and educators, and the decimation of key cultural heritage sites.

The Israeli army has destroyed or damaged all 12 universities in the blockaded enclave by means of air strikes or bombs. The demolition of Gaza's last remaining university on January 17, 2024, marked not just the fall of a building, but the collapse of a sanctuary for scholars.

The destruction is so thorough that the UN experts, seasoned in their exposure to global conflict zones, pause and wonder aloud if the term "scholasticide" — the intentional obliteration of an education system — might be the only term grave enough to encapsulate this tragedy.

Carrying the trauma

Across Gaza, more than 80 percent of educational institutions bear the scars of Israeli bombs or have been wiped off the map entirely.

The relentless military invasion over the past six months has left deep wounds: over 5,479 students, 261 teachers, and 95 university professors dead.

The attacks have not spared even those displaced by war, seeking refuge in UN schools designated as "safe zones," now also targeted, leading to staggering, heartbreaking losses.

The casualties extend beyond the immediate violence. With over 625,000 students deprived of their classrooms, the educational vacuum threatens to suck a generation into despair.

For many, the school was more than a place of learning; it was a haven from the harsh realities outside its walls. Now, with schools shattered, over a million children need mental health and psychosocial support, carrying the trauma that might never fully heal.

Cultural annihilation

But the assault is not merely on present learning — it is an assault on the heritage of an entire people.

Libraries, housing centuries of Palestinian history, lay in ruins. The Central Archives of Gaza, a treasure trove of 150 years of documentation, is no more.

Heritage sites, mosques, and churches that stood as testaments to a rich and unique cultural history have been damaged or destroyed.

The cultural annihilation runs parallel to the educational destruction, each brick fallen, a story lost, a piece of identity erased.

"Attacks on education cannot be tolerated. The international community must send a clear message that those who target schools and universities will be held responsible," the UN experts said, noting that accountability for these violations includes an obligation to finance and rebuild the education system.

"We owe it to the children of Gaza to uphold their right to education and pave the way for a more peaceful and just future."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us