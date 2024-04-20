WORLD
Hundreds in Gaza contract respiratory illnesses amid Israeli blockade
As Israel blocks the supply of cooking gas into Gaza, Palestinians in Gaza rely on primitive means of igniting fires from wood, charcoal, and building rubble leftovers.
Israel has been preventing the entry of cooking gas into northern Gaza  / Photo: AFP
April 20, 2024

Hundreds of cases in Gaza afflicted with respiratory illnesses were recorded in the hospitals due to residents resorting to igniting fires to cook food amid the shortage of cooking gas, the Gaza Media Office​​​​​​​ has reported.

“Israeli occupation continues to prevent the entry of cooking gas and various types of fuel into Gaza for the seventh month, especially for Gaza City and the northern governorates, which threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian and health crisis amid the ongoing aggression,” head of the Gaza Media Office Salama Marouf said.

He added: “Palestinians in Gaza rely on primitive alternative means by igniting fires from wood, charcoal, and building rubble leftovers, resulting in hundreds being affected by respiratory diseases due to the use of plastic and chemical materials to ignite fires, emitting toxic gases.”

“Hundreds of new cases have been recorded, afflicted with various respiratory diseases, due to relying on igniting fires using the mentioned methods for long hours daily over the past months,” Marouf also said.

He warned that this “forebodes the increasing severity of this crisis and the citizens' susceptibility to lung cancer and respiratory diseases due to the toxic gases emitted from these means.”

He called on the international community to “pressure the (Israeli) occupation to allow the entry of cooking gas.”

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, Israel has been preventing the entry of cooking gas into northern Gaza areas, while allowing limited quantities into the southern Gaza area.

SOURCE:AA
