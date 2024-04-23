Tuesday, April 23, 2024

1636 GMT –– The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza, according to a Palestinian diplomat.

“The meeting will discuss Israel's continued genocidal war, the discovery of mass graves in Gaza and a US veto against a Palestinian application for full UN membership,” Palestinian delegate to the Arab League Muhannad al Aklouk said in statements.

According to Gaza’s civil defense agency, at least 283 bodies of people were found in a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis after the Israeli army withdrew from the area after a 4-month ground offensive.

Last week, the US vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council for granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations.

Palestine called Wednesday’s meeting to discuss Israeli attacks in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

More updates 👇

1802 GMT –– White House wants 'real progress' before restoring UNRWA funding

The White House said it would "have to see real progress" before restoring its funding to the UN agency for Palestinians, the main aid agency operating in war-torn Gaza.

The comments from National Security Council spokesman John Kirby came after the US froze aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency following accusations by Israel that its staff may have participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

A UN probe is looking into those accusations.

A separate independent review into UNRWA found some "neutrality-related issues" in its much-anticipated report released Monday. It noted Israel had yet to provide evidence for incendiary allegations that staff were members of terrorist organizations.

Many donor countries have resumed funding since Israel's accusations, including Sweden, Canada, Japan, the EU and France –– while others, including the United States and Britain –– have continued to hold out.

Congress passed a bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last month that blocks US funding until March 2025.

1755 GMT –– Palestinian prime minister announces new reform package

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa announced a package of reforms aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority (PA) amid increased global pressure for a revival of political dialogue with Israel.

Mustafa, appointed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier this year, said his government would introduce measures to improve transparency and fight corruption, overhaul the justice system and security sectors and improve public sector efficiency.

In addition, he said the health and education system would be improved, public finances strengthened and economic reforms implemented.

The reform pledges largely match promises previously made by his predecessor Mohammed Shtayyeh, who announced his resignation in February as the PA looked to build support for an expanded role amid Israel's war on Gaza.

1741 GMT –– Rafah evacuations not 'possible' under current conditions: Red Cross

Humanitarian workers have no knowledge of plans to evacuate Palestinians from Gaza's southernmost city ahead of an expected Israeli assault, but such a transfer would not be "possible" under current conditions, a Red Cross official told AFP news agency.

"The rumour is that the probability of a major operation in Rafah is increasing," Fabrizio Carboni, Middle East regional director for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said on the sidelines of an aid conference in the United Arab Emirates.

"When we see the level of destruction in the middle area (of Gaza) and in the north, it's not clear to us where people will be moved to... where they can have decent shelter and essential services," he added.

"So today, with the information we have and from where we stand, we don't see this (massive evacuation) as possible."

1733 GMT –– Risk of famine 'very high' in Gaza, especially in the north, US official says

The risk of famine throughout Gaza, especially in the north, is "very high," Washington's special regional envoy for humanitarian issues said.

David Satterfield told reporters that Israel must do everything possible to facilitate efforts to avert a famine and called for more to be done to get aid to those in need, particularly in the north.

1625 GMT –– US Senator offers 2 amendments on foreign aid package

US Senator Bernie Sanders offered two amendments for a $95 billion foreign aid package that passed in the House of Representatives that the Senate is taking up.

"Let me be very clear, I strongly support ending the provision which will give $8.9 billion in unfettered offensive military aid to the extremist Israeli government," Sanders said on the Senate floor.

The second amendment that Sanders put forth is to restore funding to the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) so children in the Gaza Strip do not starve.

That is “the only organization that experts say has the capability to provide the humanitarian aid that is desperately needed bail. And I have filed two amendments to address these issues," he said.

We must end our complicity in this terrible war. That is why we should support the amendment I am offering to end unfettered military aid to Netanyahu's war machine. - Bernie Sanders

1614 GMT –– EU commissioner urges donors to support UNRWA after release of report on allegation by Israel

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic urged donors to rally behind the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) following the release of a comprehensive report on its neutrality during an attack on Israel.

The report conducted by the Independent Investigative Group, led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, revealed Monday that Israel has not provided evidence to support claims that that 12 of the UN agency's employees directly took part in the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The allegations led to a massive funding deficit for the agency as several donor countries announced cuts.

Some countries later revised their decisions and resumed funding amid a crippling humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

Lenarcic welcomed the findings, emphasising the critical role of UNRWA as a lifeline for Palestinian refugees.

"I welcome the final report on neutrality of UNRWA, prepared by Colonna, underlining the Agency’s significant number of compliance systems in place as well as recommendations for their further upgrade," he said, highlighting the importance of maintaining UNRWA's neutrality to ensure effective humanitarian aid delivery.

"I call on donors to support UNRWA – Palestinian refugees' lifeline," he said.

1607 GMT –– A legal challenge over the UK's role in arms sales to Israel will go ahead

A legal challenge over the British government's role in allowing weapons to be sent to Israel can be heard at the High Court later this year, a judge said.

Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq and the UK-based Global Legal Action Network filed the challenge in December, calling for the UK to stop granting licenses for arms exports to Israel.

They said they acted after Britain’s government ignored their written requests to suspend arms sales to Israel after the deadly October 7 Hamas attack that was followed by Israel's war on Gaza.

The case had been dismissed in February, but a High Court judge on Tuesday granted a judicial review hearing for it in October.

Lawyers for the human rights groups argued there was a “clear risk” that the weapons "might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law” in Gaza.

1537 GMT –– Israel 'stuck' in Gaza as offensive enters day 200: Hamas

Israel is “stuck” in Gaza amid a 200-day deadly offensive on Gaza, Hamas said.

"The enemy has made nothing over the past 200 days except committing massacres, destruction and mass killings,” Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded speech.

The spokesman accused Israel of hindering efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The so-called Israeli military pressure will only push us to maintain our positions and preserve the rights of our people,” he added.

Hamas demands an end to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza in return for an agreement for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap with Tel Aviv.

“We will not compromise on the basic rights of the Palestinian people, including halting the Israeli aggression, the withdrawal of the Israeli army, the return of the displaced to their areas, reconstruction, and lifting the blockade,” he added.

Abu Ubaida stressed that Israel “is trying to deceive the world into believing that they have eliminated all resistance groups, which is a pure lie."

1517 GMT –– Israeli army orders Palestinian civilians to evacuate Beit Lahia in northern Gaza

The Israeli army ordered Palestinian civilians to immediately evacuate their areas in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee published a list of the areas that need to be evacuated on his X account.

“You are in a dangerous combat zone,” Adraee said , adding that the Israeli army will operate against “terror infrastructure” and operatives in the area.

The Israeli army has heavily shelled the towns of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and the eastern part of Jabalia in northern Gaza since early morning, forcing hundreds to flee their homes, according to eyewitnesses.

1503 GMT –– Cities of Gaza destroyed more than German cities in WWII, says EU’s foreign policy chief

Cities in Gaza were destroyed more than German cities in WWII, highlighted the EU’s foreign policy chief.

In reference to the soaring civilian casualties, which is now over 34,000 deaths and nearly 70,000 injured, Josep Borrell said at the plenary session of the European Parliament: “We can say that more than 60 percent of the physical infrastructure has been damaged and 35 percent fully destroyed in Gaza.”

Recalling that 249 humanitarian workers and some 100 journalists were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, he added that the Israeli government’s efforts to curb operations of foreign media in the country also create serious concern.

In particular reference to the possibility of the Israeli attack on Rafah, where some 1.3 million people live without shelters, he said it would lead to catastrophic consequences.

Borrell added: “It is crucial that Israel comply with UN Security Council's binding resolution 2728, demanding full humanitarian access in Gaza.”

1356 GMT –– Israel claims killing 2 senior military commanders of Hezbollah's elite force

The Israeli army claimed it killed two senior military commanders in the Hezbollah group's elite unit, known as the Radwan force.

In a statement, the army claimed a military drone killed Hussein Azqul, a senior commander in Hezbollah's air defense unit.

It also said it killed Sajed Sarafand in another air strike, and claimed he was responsible for the aerial unit of the Radwan force.

The army alleged both were involved in attacks against Israeli targets.

The Hezbollah group mourned the two members, saying they were killed "on the road to Jerusalem," in reference to its fight in support of the Palestinian resistance facing the Israeli devastating onslaught in Gaza.

The death toll of the Hezbollah militants killed by the Israeli forces since October 8 has risen to 287, according to previous statements by the group.

1248 GMT –– Rally in Tel Aviv demands release of captives in Gaza, marking 200 days of their captivity

Israeli citizens and families of captives held in Gaza rallied in Tel Aviv, demanding the Israeli government strike a prisoner swap deal with the Hamas group, as they reach the 200-day captivity mark.

According to the Times of Israel news website, the families of the captives and their supporters painted their hands red and held them up to the sky in an act of protest at the city’s HaBima Square.

The rally also called on the government to act to secure their release.

The Israeli opposition as well as families of the captives accuse Premier Netanyahu of hindering an agreement with the Hamas group for his own political reasons.

In early April, Hamas said Israel's position over the cease-fire talks remains “intransigent.”

“The Israeli position remains intransigent and has not responded to any of the demands of our people and our resistance,” Hamas said.

Tel Aviv believes 134 Israelis are being held in Gaza, while Israel is holding not less than 9,100 Palestinians in its jails.

1244 GMT –– 487 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank in past 200 days

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 487 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank in the past 200 days.

Around 4,900 others were also injured across the West Bank and Jerusalem since October 7, the ministry said in a statement.

Those killed include 122 children, 4 women, 5 elderly people and 10 detainees who died in Israeli jails, the statement added.

1221 GMT –– Hezbollah says launched drones at Israel bases after fighter's killing

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said it launched drone attacks on two north Israel bases in retaliation for the killing of a fighter Israel described as "significant".

Since Israel launched a brutal war on Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7, there have been near-daily cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

But Hezbollah has stepped up its rocket attacks on Israeli positions in recent days, with the latest assault targeting beyond the border area that the group usually strikes.

Hezbollah launched "a combined air attack using decoy and explosive drones that targeted" two Israeli bases north of Acre, the group announced in a statement, while Israel said they did not hit their targets.

1220 GMT –– Hamas to stay in Doha if 'useful' for Gaza war mediation: Qatar

Qatar said that Hamas's political leadership would stay in Doha as long as their presence remained beneficial to mediation efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

"As long as their presence here in Doha, as we have always said, is useful and positive in this mediation effort, they will remain here," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari told a press conference.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas's political leadership since 2012 with the blessing of the United States, has been engaged in weeks of behind-the-scenes talks on a possible truce in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Qatar successfully brokered the only pause in the Gaza war so far, a week-long truce in November during which scores of Israeli and foreign hostages were released.

1156 GMT –– UN calls for international probe into deaths at Gaza hospitals

The UN called for an international investigation into reports of mass graves at two Gaza hospitals destroyed in Israeli sieges, saying war crimes may have been committed.

The United Nations rights office said it was "horrified" by the destruction of Gaza's biggest hospital, Al Shifa in Gaza City, and its second largest, the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

The UN rights office demanded "independent, effective and transparent investigations into the deaths".

"Given the prevailing climate of impunity, this should include international investigators," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

Hospitals, which are protected under international law, have repeatedly come under Israeli bombardment over more than six months of war in Gaza.

1002 GMT — Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa to mark Jewish Passover

Dozens of Israeli settlers have forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the week-long Jewish Passover holiday.

Passover, which commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet Moses, is considered one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy deployment of Israeli troops in Al Aqsa's courtyards to facilitate the settlers.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Islamic Endowment Department said that the Israeli forces restricted the entry of Palestinians into the mosque, and forced others to exit it.

0935 GMT — UN human rights chief decries latest Israeli strikes on Gaza

The UN human rights chief has decried the latest series of Israeli strikes on Gaza killing mostly women and children.

Volker Turk's remarks came after at least nine children among 16 Palestinians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli bombing targeting several homes east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

"This is beyond warfare," his spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN briefing in Geneva. "We are also horrified by the destruction ... the discovery of mass graves."

0741 GMT — One person killed in Israeli airstrike on car in southern Lebanon

A person has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The Lebanese official news agency NNA said a person, without identifying his nationality, was killed by an Israeli drone airstrike that took place in the Abu Al Aswad area in Sidon city.

It added that the Israeli warplanes also carried out three overnight raids on the Jabal Abou Rac hed area in the Jezzine town, and three others on the outskirts of Yaroun town in southern Lebanon.

0729 GMT — Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in eastern occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured by the Israeli forces that raided Jericho city, eastern the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

The director of the Jericho government hospital identified the Palestinian as Shady Jalayta, 44, who was shot by live ammunition in his chest, while one of the injured is in critical condition.

Mean while, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Jericho city and its two refugee camps — Ein el-Sultan refugee camp and Aqbat Jabr refugee camp — and clashed with Palestinians.

The Israeli forces used live ammunition and teargas canisters during confrontations with Palestinians, they added.

0651 GMT — Death toll from Israel's brutal war in Gaza rises to 34,183

At least 34,183 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as Israel's brutal war on the besieged enclave on its 200th day, the Health Ministry in the territory has said.

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,143 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when on October 7.

0330 GMT — Israeli Navy shells Gaza beach and air strikes terrorise north

Israeli naval warships have targeted the beaches of Al Zawaida, Deir al Balah, and Al Nusairat while areas in northern Gaza witnessed a series of intense air strikes, resulting in the killing and injury of several civilians, Palestinian official media said.

WAFA news agency correspondents reported that after two hundred days of Israeli aggression, Israeli naval warships shelled the beaches of Al Zawaida and Deir al Balah in central Gaza early on Tuesday.

Israeli naval warships also fired shells towards the beach of Al Nusairat.

Israeli artillery targeted the northern area of Al Nusairat camp in central Gaza, while warplanes raided Thirty Street in the city centre.

2342 GMT — Pro-Palestine protests spread across US universities

Classes at Columbia University have been shifted online as protests over the Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza heightened tensions on US campuses and led to dozens of arrests at Yale University.

A large group of demonstrators has established a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on lawns at Columbia.

Mimi Elias, a social work student who was arrested, told the AFP news agency: "We are going to stay until they talk to us and listen to our demands."

"We don't want anti-Semitism or Islamophobia. We are here for the liberation of all," Elias said.

2200 GMT — UNRWA hails independent review that debunked Israeli claims

The UNRWA has welcomed the results of an independent review of the organisation's adherence to the humanitarian principle of neutrality by the former minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, which confirms the organisation has systems in place to address allegations of neutrality breaches.

"We welcome the results of the independent review of UNRWA by @MinColonna. It shows that we have a framework to safeguard our neutrality - a key humanitarian principle - and we act when breaches occur," the organisation said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is crucial for our aid operation in Gaza and our work across the region."

Commissioner-General of @UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, also welcomed the results of the review and added that they would implement its recommendations without delay.

"This will strengthen our efforts and response during one of the most difficult moments in the Palestinian people's history," he said on X.

Related Israel's claims against UNRWA lack evidence — UN review

2117 GMT — PEN America axes prestigious literary awards amid mounting withdrawals over Gaza

PEN America has cancelled its prestigious annual awards ceremony amid mounting nominee withdrawals over what a growing group of writers say is the organisation's failure to denounce Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

The free speech nonprofit said it made the "very difficult decision" not to move forward with next week's ceremony in direct response to the decision from dozens of writers to withdraw from consideration.

"We regret that this unprecedented situation has taken away the spotlight from the extraordinary work selected by esteemed, insightful and hard-working judges across all categories," PEN America's Literary Programming Chief Officer Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf said in a statement.

In all, nearly 30 candidates have declined to be considered for an award, writing an open letter in which they said the literary organisation "has shown such blatant disregard of our collective values."

"We stand in solidarity with a free Palestine. We refuse to be honoured by an organisation that acts as a cultural front for American imperialism," the withdrawn nominees wrote.

For our live updates from Monday, April 22, click here.