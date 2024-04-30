Tuesday, April 30, 2024

1902 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needed "a significant acceleration" in deliveries of weaponry from its partners to enable its troops to face advancing Russian troops in several sectors of the front line.

Zelenskyy, looking stern, made his comments in his nightly video address amid an acknowledgement from his top commander that Ukraine's forces have pulled back from villages in some of the most hotly contested sectors in the two-year-old war.

"We need a significant acceleration of supplies to enhance tangibly the capabilities of our soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

He pointed specifically to deliveries of US weapons, after a six-month slowdown in supplies, as critical in righting the situation at key points in the 1,000 km (600 miles) front line.

"We are very much counting on prompt deliveries from the United States," he said.

1624 GMT — Norway to raise 2024 Ukraine donations by $630M: PM

Norway will increase its aid to Ukraine this year by $633 million (7 billion Norwegian crowns) to a total of 22 billion in a revised government budget next month, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said after meeting with opposition leaders.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Norway's unwavering support and understanding of his country's needs.

"I appreciate that the majority of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, which is our top priority for protecting lives," he said on X.

1556 GMT — Pentagon pushes for donation of more Patriot systems to Kiev

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he has been encouraging countries with Patriot missile systems to donate them to Ukraine, which has appealed for more of the air defence batteries.

"There are countries that have Patriots, and so what we're doing is continuing to engage those countries," Austin told a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

"I have talked to the leaders of several countries... myself here in the last two weeks, encouraging them to give up more capability or provide more capability," he said, without identifying the countries by name.

Various European Union countries possess the systems, including Spain, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

1244 GMT — Ukraine will join NATO only after winning war against Russia: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy has said that he believes his country will join NATO only after it wins the war against Russia.

While visiting the National Defense University in the capital Kiev along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy said: "In my personal opinion, we will be in NATO only when we win. I do not believe that we will be accepted into NATO during the war."

"For some, this is a risk, for some, it is simply scepticism," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with officers at the university.

1046 GMT — Germany delivers new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany has completed the delivery of a new military package to Ukraine, involving combat vehicles and ammunition for air defence systems, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a document published on the government's website, German authorities have recently handed over 10 Marder combat vehicles with ammunition and spare parts, an air surveillance radar, and a second Skynex anti-aircraft system to Ukraine.

The government’s updated list also included 30,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, an unspecified amount of ammunition for Leopard 2 battle tanks, and IRIS-T air defence systems, as well as 7,500 rounds of 155mm ammunition.

0823 GMT — Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor

Russian strikes on Kharkiv have killed two people and wounded six in the latest deadly attack on the city in northeast Ukraine, the regional governor said.

The situation has been worsening under Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, which lies near the Russian border and is Ukraine's second-largest city.

"According to preliminary information, two people were killed and six were wounded in the strikes on Kharkiv," Governor Oleg Synyegubov said.

He earlier said that Russia "attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs."

0756 GMT — Ukraine, US hold third talks on bilateral security agreement

Ukrainian and US officials have held a third round of talks on devising a final bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

A statement by the Ukrainian presidency said the parties discussed the text of the draft security agreement and noted significant progress in devising the main provisions of the document.

Indicating that the country’s delegation in the talks was led by Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, the statement quoted him saying that the talks were accelerated by Washington’s approval of the $60.8 billion aid package for Kiev.

“I am convinced that our leaders will be able to sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future," Yermak further said.

0605 GMT — Death toll in Russian strike on Odessa rises

The death toll in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's port city of Odessa has risen to five with another fatality in hospital, officials said.

Russia struck the Black Sea city, also injuring almost two dozen.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims in yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odessa increased to five people," the head of the Odessa region Oleg Kiper said on social media.

He said the toll climbed after a man born in 1960 died in hospital.

Kiper said 23 wounded people were still undergoing medical treatment.

"Eight are in serious condition, four of them in an extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl," he said.

0404 GMT — Thirty men have died trying to leave Ukraine to avoid fighting since war started

About 30 Ukrainian men have died trying to illegally cross Ukraine's borders and avoid fighting in the war against Russia which started in 2022, the spokesman for Ukraine's border service told Ukrinform news agency.

"Some lost their lives while attempting to cross a mountain river or traverse mountains," said Andriy Demchenko, according to a Ukrinform report late on Monday.

"Overall, since the full-scale invasion began, about 30 people have died attempting to illegally cross the border."

2200 GMT —Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues another plea for Patriot missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged a timely delivery of defence systems, including Patriot missiles, from NATO in order to thwart Russian attacks.

"The daily Russian missile attacks, as well as the daily attempts of the occupier to destroy more of our positions, can all be stopped. The Russian offensive plans can be thwarted," Zelenskyy said.

"For this, Ukrainian strength must be backed up by sufficient support from partners: 'Patriots' that are needed here, the 155 mm calibre that must sound as strong as possible at the front, the weapons with a sufficient range that can and must destroy Russian logistics," he said.

0128 GMT — NATO chief chides members, says slow arms delivery helped Russia

NATO countries haven't delivered what they promised to Ukraine in time, the alliance's chief said, allowing Russia to press its advantage while Kiev's depleted forces wait for military supplies to arrive from the US and Europe.

"Serious delays in support have meant serious consequences on the battlefield" for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Kiev with President Zelenskyy.

"The lack of ammunition has allowed the Russians to push forward along the front line. Lack of air defence has made it possible for more Russian missiles to hit their targets, and the lack of deep strike capabilities has made it possible for the Russians to concentrate more forces," Stoltenberg said.

For our live updates from Monday, April 29, click here.