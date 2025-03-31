French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has slammed a "political decision" and insisted she had not abandoned hope of standing in presidential elections in 2027 after a court handed her a five-year ban on running for office.

The verdict on Monday is part of a conviction for creating fake jobs at the EU parliament on behalf of her National Rally (RN) party — charges she vehemently denied — stunned Le Pen as the judge ordered the ban come into force with immediate effect.

If it stands, this would mean she would be unable to launch a fourth campaign to capture the Elysee, where analysts believe she had her best-ever chance of becoming president.

In a febrile international climate, the verdict was condemned by the Kremlin, US President Donald Trump, billionaire tycoon Elon Musk and some European politicians ranging from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Geert Wilders of the Netherlands.

Le Pen was also given a four-year prison term by the Paris court but will not go to jail, with two years of the term suspended and the other two to be served outside jail with an electronic bracelet.

She was convicted over a scheme to take advantage of European Parliament expenses to employ assistants who were actually working for her far-right party in France.

Twenty-four people — including Le Pen — were convicted — all of them RN party officials or assistants.

Right-wing reactions

"That's a very big deal," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday evening when asked about that conviction.

Trump's administration also weighed in, with State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce saying: "Exclusion of people from the political process is particularly concerning given the aggressive and corrupt lawfare waged against President Trump here in the United States."

Musk called the ruling "abuse" and said it would "backfire."

"This will backfire, like the legal attacks against President Trump," Musk wrote on X.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told Reuters news agency that the ruling was "left-wing judicial activism."

"This ruling is clearly left-wing judicial activism. Wherever the right-wing is present, the left and the system will work to get their opponents out of the game," Bolsonaro said in an interview.

Orban said on X: "Je suis Marine!", or "I'm Marine" in English, expressing his support for Le Pen.

The reaction from Moscow was swift, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "More and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms."

'Reserved for authoritarian regimes'

Le Pen said she would appeal the "political decision", and vowed that in "no way" would she retire from political life, in a combative interview with the commercial French television network TF1.

"I'm not going to let myself be eliminated like this. I'm going to pursue whatever legal avenues I can. There is a small path. It's certainly narrow, but it exists," she said.

She said that the appeal would be lodged "as quickly as possible" and said that the judiciary should "get a move on" so it is heard in time.

Describing herself as the "favourite" to win the 2027 presidential elections, Le Pen characterised the judge who delivered the verdict as saying: "'I do not want Marine Le Pen elected'" and lashed out at "'practices we thought were for authoritarian regimes".

"I am going to appeal because I am innocent," Le Pen said, while acknowledging that as things stood now "I am eliminated" from the presidential race.

Backup plan

Le Pen dramatically left the courtroom before the judge announced the prison sentence, and a crisis meeting was convened at the party's Paris headquarters.

With her RN emerging as the single largest party in France's parliament after the 2024 legislative elections, polls predicted Le Pen would easily top the first round of voting in 2027 and make the second round two-candidate run-off.

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron cannot run in that election because of a constitutional two-term limit.

"It's disgraceful! They've destroyed her," Jacqueline Bossuyt, 78, said in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, the far-right's stronghold.

If Le Pen is unable to run in 2027, her back-up plan is her 29-year-old protege and RN party leader Jordan Bardella, who is not under investigation in the case.

However, there are doubts even within the RN over whether Bardella has the experience needed.

Le Pen took over the then-National Front (FN) from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in 2011 and set about de-toxifying its image with voters. Her father, who died in January, was often accused of making racist comments.