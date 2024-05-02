Türkiye has stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel, as a punitive measure against Tel Aviv's brutal war on Gaza that has killed more than 34,596 Palestinians people in just over six months.

"Until the Israeli government allows uninterrupted humanitarian aid flow to Gaza, Türkiye will decisively and resolutely implement the new measures in question," says the Turkish trade ministry.

"The second phase of state-level measures has been implemented, and all export and import transactions with Israel have been halted, covering all products," it added.

Ankara last month imposed trade restrictions on Israel, expressing that the decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Previously restricted export of 54 product groups

Several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials were restricted on 9th of April by the Turkish trade ministry.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel since it launched the military campaign on October 7, providing substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza since the onset of Israeli attacks, including food, medical supplies, and the evacuation of thousands of patients.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have been killed and 77,700 injured in a brutal Israeli offensive on Gaza since an October 7 operation by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.