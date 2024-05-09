Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, has released a new TV commercial shot with the world-famous Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho.

"This partnership underscores the shared passion for excellence and victory between these two global giants in their respective fields," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

In the ad, Mourinho experiences Turkish Airlines' in-flight services and emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, enjoys gourmet dishes from the Business Class menu, watches live UEFA Champions League matches, and relishes a comfortable journey with noise-canceling headphones.

"One of the world's best airlines"

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said: "Our collaboration with Jose Mourinho reinforces our brand's global strength and commitment to sports while highlighting our shared pursuit of excellence."

Football manager Jose Mourinho said: "Turkish Airlines is for sure one of the world's best airlines, confirmed by the numerous awards it receives each year. It is an honor to work with them. This partnership combines my passion for winning with their outstanding service quality."

Through its presence in the UEFA Champions League 2024 London Final, Turkish Airlines continues to project Türkiye’s cultural and sporting values onto the global stage, reinforcing its position as a leading global brand.

7M air passengers in April

Turkish Airlines carried 7 million passengers in April, a year-on-year rise of 6.9 percent, according to a statement at Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform on Thursday.

The flag carrier posted a 4.5 percent hike in passengers on international routes, reaching 4.3 million in April. The number of domestic passengers rose 11 percent to 2.8 million during the same period.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, increased to 80.7 percent last month -- 86.5 percent on domestic flights and 80 percent on international flights. The volume of cargo and mail transported by the company surged 34.4 percent at an annualised pace to 162,483 tons.

By the end of this April, Turkish Airlines flies to 341 destinations with its fleet of 455 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes. In January-April, the airline carried 25.5 million passengers, marking an 8 percent rise from last year.

The load factor reached 80.5 percent in the first four months of this year, the statement said. Cargo and mail carried soared 35.1 percent to nearly 640,041 tons in January-April.