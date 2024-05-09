TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines unveils new TV commercial starring Jose Mourinho
World-famous Portuguese football manager experiences Turkish Airlines' in-flight services and emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, watches live UEFA Champions League matches.
Turkish Airlines unveils new TV commercial starring Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho said: "Turkish Airlines is for sure one of the world's best airlines, confirmed by the numerous awards it receives each year." / Photo: AA
May 9, 2024

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, has released a new TV commercial shot with the world-famous Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho.

"This partnership underscores the shared passion for excellence and victory between these two global giants in their respective fields," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

In the ad, Mourinho experiences Turkish Airlines' in-flight services and emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, enjoys gourmet dishes from the Business Class menu, watches live UEFA Champions League matches, and relishes a comfortable journey with noise-canceling headphones.

"One of the world's best airlines"

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said: "Our collaboration with Jose Mourinho reinforces our brand's global strength and commitment to sports while highlighting our shared pursuit of excellence."

Football manager Jose Mourinho said: "Turkish Airlines is for sure one of the world's best airlines, confirmed by the numerous awards it receives each year. It is an honor to work with them. This partnership combines my passion for winning with their outstanding service quality."

Through its presence in the UEFA Champions League 2024 London Final, Turkish Airlines continues to project Türkiye’s cultural and sporting values onto the global stage, reinforcing its position as a leading global brand.

RelatedTurkish Airlines becomes one of world's strongest airline brands

7M air passengers in April

Turkish Airlines carried 7 million passengers in April, a year-on-year rise of 6.9 percent, according to a statement at Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform on Thursday.

The flag carrier posted a 4.5 percent hike in passengers on international routes, reaching 4.3 million in April. The number of domestic passengers rose 11 percent to 2.8 million during the same period.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, increased to 80.7 percent last month -- 86.5 percent on domestic flights and 80 percent on international flights. The volume of cargo and mail transported by the company surged 34.4 percent at an annualised pace to 162,483 tons.

By the end of this April, Turkish Airlines flies to 341 destinations with its fleet of 455 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes. In January-April, the airline carried 25.5 million passengers, marking an 8 percent rise from last year.

The load factor reached 80.5 percent in the first four months of this year, the statement said. Cargo and mail carried soared 35.1 percent to nearly 640,041 tons in January-April.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us