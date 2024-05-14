CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Cannes Film Festival 2024 kicks amid off-screen drama
The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is marred by a fugitive director's escape from Iran, looming #MeToo allegations and labour strikes, while honouring industry icons.
Cannes Film Festival 2024 kicks amid off-screen drama
Jury members Ebru Ceylan, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Nadine Labaki, Juan Antonio Bayona, Pierfrancesco Favino, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Omar Sy pose for a selfie on the balcony on the eve of the opening of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes / Photo: Reuters
May 14, 2024

Hollywood stars have jetted into Cannes as the world's most famous film festival gets underway in dramatic circumstances, including a fugitive director's daring escape from Iran, and a looming cloud of fresh #MeToo allegations.

The festival officially kicks off in the evening on Tuesday.

Director Francis Ford Coppola's decades-in-the-making epic "Megalopolis," an Ancient Rome-inspired saga set in a corrupt modern-day city, is the most anticipated of this year's entries for the top prize Palme d'Or.

But darker, off-screen plotlines have emerged on the eve of the festival's 77th edition.

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, also competing for the Palme d'Or, revealed he had secretly escaped from Iran, days after receiving an eight-year prison sentence.

Iranian authorities pressured him to withdraw his film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" from Cannes. Rasoulof expressed gratitude to those who helped him escape on Instagram.

RelatedCannes Film Festival workers call for strike for better pay and conditions

Cloud of controversies

Meanwhile, France's film industry is in the midst of a belated #MeToo reckoning, with a string of accusations against its biggest star, Gerard Depardieu, and rumours in the run-up to Cannes of more accusations to come against high-profile figures.

Camille Cottin, star of hit television series "Call My Agent!" and an outspoken feminist, will host this year's festival.

She said there were a lot of issues she would like to address in her opening speech. "But it's also supposed to be a festive moment... and I've only got four minutes," she said.

Adding to the off-screen drama, a group of festival employees have called for a strike over pay and conditions that could cause disruption at the event but festival head Fremaux insisted the focus this year will be squarely on the movies.

"No controversies come from the festival, we have taken care to ensure the main reason we're all here is cinema." he told reporters.

Among the other entries for the Palme d'Or is "The Apprentice" — a biopic of Trump's formative years from Iranian-born director Ali Abbasi. It stars Sebastian Stan, known for playing the Winter Soldier in Marvel films.

Film fans are also excited for new works from body-horror maestro David Cronenberg ("The Shrouds"), Italy's Paolo Sorrentino ("Parthenope") and Oliver Stone ("Lula", a documentary about Brazil's president).

Playing out of competition is "She's Got No Name", one of China's biggest-ever productions, which features megastar Ziyi Zhang tackling the highly sensitive topic of women's rights. Legendary Japanese animators Studio Ghibli — makers of "Spirited Away", "My Neighbour Totoro" and "Howl's Moving Castle" — will receive an honorary Palme d'Or, the first offered to a group.

And the festival will round off on May 25 with a final honorary award for "Star Wars" creator George Lucas.

RelatedCinema's biggest showcase: What to expect at the Cannes Film Festival 2023
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us