Turkish forces neutralise two top PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq
Security sources identify the terrorists as Ahmet Bayar, codenamed Tufan Kocer, and Ahmed Ibrahim el Ahmed, codenamed Mervan Zerevan.
May 16, 2024

The National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised two PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

MIT determined that the two had received instructions to infiltrate Turkish military bases.

Identified as Ahmet Bayar, codenamed Tufan Kocer, and Ahmed Ibrahim el Ahmed, codenamed Mervan Zerevan, the terrorists were then targeted in an operation in the Hakurk region.

Bayar joined the terror group in 2012, operated in Syria in the past, and served as a bodyguard for senior terrorists, while El Ahmed received assassination training in the Qandil region in northern Iraq in 2014.

Turkish authorities use "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

​​​​​​​The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
