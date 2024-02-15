Türkiye "neutralised" 39 PKK/YPG terrorists over the last week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

A total of 398 terrorists have been "neutralised," with 151 in northern Iraq and 247 in northern Syria since January 1, 2024, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk told reporters on Thursday at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Last week, two PKK terrorists who escaped from a haven in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post in Habur," Akturk said, emphasising that this positive step is the only way for terrorists to surrender to Turkish law.

Akturk lauded the country's security forces for carrying out their duties despite harsh weather conditions and rough terrain in base areas and along borders.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

24,537 people prevented from crossing

Regarding illegal crossings into Türkiye, Akturk said due to effective security measures, 13,640 people who attempted to illegally cross the country's borders since January 1, including 605 terrorists, have been apprehended.

Whereas another 24,537 people have been prevented from crossing the border since January 1, he added.

“Thus, the number of people apprehended while attempting to illegally cross our borders has risen to 1,146 from January 1 until today. The number of people who have been prevented from crossing the border is also 24,537,” the Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

In the last week, 253 people were apprehended while attempting to illegally cross the border, eight of whom are members of a terrorist organisation, he said, adding that 3,448 people were prevented from crossing.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

Tragedy in Gaza

The Defence Ministry spokesperson expressed concern over Israeli attacks on Rafah, warning that if the attacks continue, the tragedy in Gaza will reach alarming proportions.

"Without a just resolution to the Palestine issue, lasting peace in our region will not be possible,” he added.

"On February 14, one of our A400M aircraft transported 1.2 tonnes of medical supplies and 12 health care personnel to the region. A total of 155 Gazan brothers and sisters, including 49 patients and 106 companions, have been brought to our country.

“For Gaza, so far, more than 240 tonnes of humanitarian aid materials have been sent to the region with 18 aircraft from our Air Force, and the number of Gazan brothers and sisters brought to our country is 876,” he added.

NATO Defence Ministers Meeting

Akturk said National Defence Minister Yasar Guler went to the NATO Headquarters in the Belgian capital, Brussels, to attend the NATO Defence Ministers Meeting.

During the meetings, the spokesperson said the discussions would focus on NATO's command and force structure and how it can strengthen the alliance's defence and deterrence capabilities.

He also mentioned that views, expectations, and aspirations about the agenda items would be highlighted.

Akturk also said that Minister Guler intends to meet with his counterparts.

“Türkiye, as in the past, will continue to play a significant and decisive role in NATO, both in defence matters among allies and in all security issues related to the European-Atlantic region, as it enters its 75th year of establishment today and in the future,” he added.

Fight against terrorism

The security sources indicated that Guler’s meetings in Iraq focused on different matters such as strengthening relationships and intensifying high-level visits.

“Border security has been ensured, and in recent developments in the region, various bilateral meetings have been held with the Central Iraqi Government, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), and the Iraqi Turkmen Front to discuss issues such as intelligence sharing, joint counterterrorism efforts, military cooperation, and the rights and interests of Iraqi Turkmens in the region.

“It is important to reiterate that we have no territorial ambitions on anyone else's land. Our sole concern is to prevent Iraqi territories from being used as bases for terrorist attacks against our country, ensuring the security of our nation and borders. The stress is on collaborating in the fight against terrorism,” the sources added.