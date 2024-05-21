TÜRKİYE
ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant 'delayed but positive' — Türkiye
Turkish justice minister calls the trial of Israeli officials responsible for targeting of innocent people to resume as soon as possible following the arrest warrant sought by the ICC prosecutor.
In a statement, ICC prosecutor Khan said he had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed on Palestine territory.  /Photo: AA / Others
May 21, 2024

The Turkish justice minister has praised International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, describing the move as “delayed but positive.”

In a post on X shared on Monday, Yilmaz Tunc criticised Israel for its actions in Palestine's Gaza since October 7, 2023, claiming that these actions have violated international law and disregarded fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, property, security, and freedom of religion and conscience.

“The application for an arrest warrant by the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for the war and crimes against humanity they committed is a delayed but positive decision,” Tunc said.

He called for the trial of Israeli officials responsible for the targeting of innocent people to resume as soon as possible.

RelatedTürkiye's genocide case participation will encourage other nations — lawyer

Criminal responsibility of Netanyahu and Gallant

“As Türkiye, we will always keep the injustices, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed by the occupying Israel on the agenda, and we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers in their rightful cause,” Tunc added.

Earlier, Khan applied for arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three leaders of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, including political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

In a statement, Khan said he had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed on Palestine territory, specifically in besieged Gaza, from at least October 8 last year.

He added that his office had applied for arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders — Haniya as well as Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed in Israel and Gaza "from at least 7 October 2023."

Israel has killed more than 35,500 Palestinians in Gaza since an October 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. The air and ground attacks have reduced the Palestinian enclave to rubble, leading to mass internal displacement and a shortage of basic necessities.

It also triggered a trial at the International Court of Justice, which in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

