Naoki Yamamoto, a Japanese doctoral lecturer at Marmara University's Institute of Turkic Studies, has a remarkable story of faith and transformation. Born into a Protestant family, Naoki's spiritual journey took an unexpected turn 15 years ago when he embraced Islam.

Naoki's quest for religious knowledge began during his time at Doshisha University in Kyoto, a Christian-based institution. His initial goal was to study Christianity in depth, believing that a comprehensive understanding of various religions was essential. This pursuit led him to spend countless hours in libraries, poring over books about different faiths and engaging in discussions with Christian professors.

One day, while browsing the library, Naoki stumbled upon a book that profoundly impacted him. Unlike any other book he had read, it delved into the concept of God, the purpose of life, and the spiritual journey of humanity. The book was authored by a Japanese convert to Islam, and Naoki was intrigued. He discovered that the author's husband was a lecturer at his university and immediately reached out to him via email.

The author’s husband, named Hasan, responded quickly, and they arranged to meet at a nearby cafe. Their conversation about Islam was enlightening and inspiring. Hasan encouraged Naoki to explore Islam more deeply, advising him to learn Arabic and immerse himself in Islamic societies.

Following Hasan's advice, Naoki began studying Arabic and embarked on a journey of exploration. He traveled to various countries to gain firsthand experience of Islamic culture and practices. Among his travels, his visit to Egypt at the age of 19 was particularly transformative. The stark contrast between Egypt and Japan, coupled with the spiritual atmosphere he encountered, led Naoki to embrace Islam.

According to Naoki, embracing Islam is a significant milestone, but it is not everything. He believes that the most crucial aspect is to live as a Muslim.

Naoki Yamamoto's conversion to Islam brought about a significant transformation in his life, but it was not without its challenges. “Despite Japan not experiencing Islamophobia on the scale seen in Europe, there were still prejudices influenced by American and European media,” Naoki recalls.

“When I told my friend that I had become a Muslim, his reaction, even if jokingly, was to say, 'You have become a terrorist.'"

Japan, with its beautiful landscapes and polite society, also has its shortcomings. One of the major issues Naoki identified is the lack of a strong family structure. "People live very individually in Japan," he notes. This individualism starkly contrasted with the strong sense of family he encountered in the Islamic world, which left a lasting impression on him.

Additionally, he was deeply moved by the emphasis on mutual aid and community support within Islamic civilisation. Witnessing these values firsthand reinforced his decision to embrace Islam and integrate its teachings into his daily life.

Türkiye experience

At a pivotal moment in his quest to deepen his knowledge of Islam, Naoki Yamamoto encountered a Turkish scholar who would significantly influence his journey. "There was a teacher named Recep Senturk, who came to Doshisha University for an international conference," Naoki recalls. "To hear about Islam from a Turk was very impressive for me. I thought, 'So there is a different image of a Turk than the one we know.'"

Intrigued by this new perspective, Naoki accepted an invitation from Senturk to visit Türkiye. He seized the opportunity and soon found himself immersed in the study of Turkish, Arabic and basic Islamic sciences.

During his time in Türkiye, Naoki discovered striking similarities between the traditional culture of Japan and that of Türkiye. "When I came here, I realised that Turks really love Japanese people," he observed. This cultural affinity, combined with the warm hospitality he received, further enriched his experience.

Naoki's journey to Türkiye not only broadened his understanding of Islam but also highlighted the deep connections between the different cultures. His time there solidified his appreciation for the values and traditions of Islamic civilisation, mirroring those he admired in his own Japanese heritage.

Naoki employs manga, the distinctive Japanese comic book art form, as a medium to convey the rich narratives and values of Japanese culture. Manga's expressive and accessible nature allows him to reach a wide audience, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japanese traditions among his Turkish students and colleagues.

In addition to manga, Naoki also incorporates traditional Japanese tea ceremonies into his cultural outreach. These ceremonies, steeped in history and ritual, offer a serene and reflective experience that embodies the essence of Japanese hospitality and spirituality. By sharing these ceremonies, Naoki introduces his Turkish peers to the meticulous art of tea preparation and the profound sense of mindfulness it promotes.

Through these creative and meaningful practices, Naoki Yamamoto continues to strengthen the bond between Turkey and Japan. His efforts highlight the beauty of cultural exchange and the universal values that connect people across different backgrounds. As he bridges these two worlds, Naoki exemplifies the power of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual respect and understanding.

Japanese Islamicate Calligraphy

Naoki Yamamoto's journey into the world of calligraphy has led him to pioneer a unique fusion of artistic traditions. As an expert in Japanese Islamicate Calligraphy, Naoki employs the traditional Japanese “kuzushiji” script to create works of profound cultural and spiritual significance.

In the realms of Western and Islamic calligraphy, symmetry and unity are often celebrated. However, Japanese calligraphy, exemplified by the kuzushiji script, embraces an entirely different aesthetic. This style, characterised by its asymmetry and "broken" forms, embodies what is known in Japanese culture as the beauty of irregularity.

For Naoki, this irregularity captures the essence of human fragility and the imperfection of the world. Each stroke in kuzushiji script reflects the transient and imperfect nature of life, offering a poignant contrast to the harmonious ideals found in other calligraphic traditions. This artistic approach resonates deeply with the Japanese appreciation for the beauty found in imperfection, known as “wabi-sabi”.

Through his innovative calligraphy, Naoki not only bridges Japanese and Islamic artistic traditions but also invites contemplation on the nature of existence. His work stands as evidence to the rich interplay between cultural philosophies and the universal human experience.

As a pioneer in this field, Qayyim Naoki Yamamoto continues to inspire and educate, sharing the delicate beauty of Japanese Islamicate calligraphy with the world. His art serves as a unique medium for cultural exchange, highlighting the shared values and diverse expressions of beauty across different civilisations.