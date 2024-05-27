WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of Pakistani troops, terrorists dead in shootouts at Afghan border
The first exchange of fire occurred on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing six militants and two army officers, according to Pakistan's military.
Dozens of Pakistani troops, terrorists dead in shootouts at Afghan border
The military provided no further details, but previous operations in the area targeted members of the TTP who have started regrouping in the northwestern region in recent years. Source: AP / Others
May 27, 2024

Pakistan's security forces have been conducting several raids in the country's volatile northwest, a former stronghold of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) when shootouts ensued leaving seven soldiers and 23 terrorists dead, the army said.

The first exchange of fire occurred overnight on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing six terrorists and two army officers who "embraced martyrdom," according to a statement by Pakistan's military on Monday.

A second shootout happened during another security operation on Monday in the district of Tank, leaving 10 terrorists dead, the statement said, adding that five soldiers and seven terrorists were also killed during a separate fire exchange in the district of Khyber.

The military provided no further details, but previous operations in the area targeted members of the TTP who have started regrouping in the northwestern region in recent years.

The TTP are a separate group but allies of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as the US withdrew from the country.

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in Afghanistan since then.

RelatedSeveral dead in shootout near Pakistan-Afghanistan border
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us