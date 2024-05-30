Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China firmly supports establishment of an independent Palestine state enjoying full sovereignty and the Palestinians' bid to become a full member state of the United Nations, according to the state media. The Chinese leader reiterated a call for an "urgent" ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave and warned on Thursday that justice in the Middle East cannot be "absent forever". "The Middle East is a land bestowed with broad prospects for development... justice should not be absent forever," Xi told Arab leaders at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, according to a foreign ministry readout, calling for "a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference". The Chinese leader noted that a "broad-based" peace conference is needed to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, as he hailed his "deep sense of affinity" with the Arab states, and the need for deepening ties with the region.

'Deep sense of affinity'

"Every time I meet with our Arab friends, I feel a deep sense of affinity," Xi told delegates, saying "friendship between China and Chinese people and Arab countries and peoples originates from friendly exchanges along the ancient Silk Road".

Beijing would seek to deepen energy cooperation with Arab states, Xi told the gathering.

"China will further enhance strategic cooperation with the Arab side on oil and gas, and integrate supply security with market security," Xi said, adding, "China is ready to work with the Arab side on new energy technology R&D and equipment production."