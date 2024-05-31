Nvidia's exceptional first-quarter results have propelled the chipmaker's market value to exceed the combined worth of all listed German companies.

Data from FactSetreveals that companies with primary listings in Germany have an aggregate value of EUR 2.315 trillion ($2.51 trillion) as of Wednesday.

In early trading, Nvidia's (NVDA) market capitalisation surged to $2.6 trillion.

Over the past 12 months, Nvidia has reported earnings of $42.6 billion on sales of $79.7 billion, buoyed by its better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter performance.

Nvidia's rapid growth is evident with a 461% year-on-year increase in adjusted earnings per share and a 262% rise in sales.

Record high

Nvidia stock rose to record highs after Elon Musk said he would demand the chipmaker's services for his artificial intelligence company. It traded above $1,100 for the first time ever on May 28, and on May 30, the latest Nasdaq data available shows the share price starting the day at $1155.95 and ending at $1094.32.

Musk recently told investors that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is planning to build a supercomputer to power the next version of its AI chatbot Grok.

Musk said he wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report, adding that xAI could partner with Oracle (ORCL.N) to develop the massive computer.

When completed, the connected groups of chips — Nvidia's (NVDA.O) flagship H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) — would be at least four times the size of the biggest GPU clusters that exist today, The Informationreported quoting Musk from a presentation made to investors in May.

Nvidia's H100 family of powerful GPUs dominate the data center chip market for AI but can be hard to obtain due to high demand.