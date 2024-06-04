WORLD
Mexican mayor assassinated day after Sheinbaum presidential win
Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa of Cotija killed just after Claudia Sheinbaum's historic win, highlighting ongoing violence in Mexico.
Authorities launch a security operation to apprehend killers of the mayor.  / Others
June 4, 2024

The mayor of a town in western Mexico has been killed, the regional government said, barely 24 hours after Claudia Sheinbaum was elected the Latin American country's first woman president.

The Michoacan state government condemned "the murder of the municipal president (mayor) of Cotija, Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa", the regional interior ministry said on Monday in a post on the social media platform X.

The murder of the woman mayor comes after Sheinbaum's landslide victory injected hope for change in the country.

Sanchez, who was elected mayor in the 2021 elections, was gunned down on a public road, according to local media.

Authorities have not given details on the murder but said a security operation had been launched to arrest the killers.

The politician was previously kidnapped in September last year while leaving a shopping mall in the city of Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, which neighbours Michoacan.

Three days later the federal government said she had been found alive.

According to local media reports at the time, the kidnappers belonged to the powerful Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG ), who allegedly threatened the mayor for opposing the criminal group's takeover of her municipality's police force.

Michoacan is renowned for its tourist destinations and thriving agro-export industry, but it is also one of the most violent states in the country due to the presence of extortion and drug trafficking gangs.

SOURCE:AFP
