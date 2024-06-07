Friday, June 7, 2024

1823 GMT — A controversial Israeli military-run prison near besieged Gaza has been the site of gruesome rapes, beatings and torture of Palestinians, according to detainee testimony in a recently published report.

Eight former detainees told the New York Times newspaper that they had been beaten while in custody, including being punched, kicked and struck with batons, rifle butts, and a metal detector while they were held at the Sde Teiman military base.

Three of the victims said they had been subjected to electric shocks during interrogations, and seven said they were forced to wear only a diaper while being forcibly questioned.

Younis al-Hamlawi, 39, a senior nurse who was held at the prison, said a female officer ordered two soldiers to lift him up, and place his rectum on a metal rod, penetrating him, and causing rectal bleed that left him in "unbearable pain."

More updates 👇

1916 GMT — Israeli army shoots Palestinian child, runs over young man in occupied West Bank raid

The Israeli army shot a Palestinian child and ran over a young man during a raid in Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank, a report has said.

Another Palestinian was injured in an assault by Israeli settlers in Jericho in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army stormed the town of Jayus in Qalqilya, and a military vehicle ran over a young man during the raid, the state-run Palestine TV reported.

Later, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical team transported a 14-year-old boy from Jayus to the hospital after he was shot with live fire by the Israeli army.

1825 GMT — White House awaiting official Hamas response to ceasefire proposal

The White House has said it was still awaiting an official response by Hamas to the latest ceasefire proposal for the Gaza conflict.

Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron would discuss the issue during a meeting on Saturday.

1754 GMT — UN agency urges probe into all Israeli violations against United Nations in Gaza

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has called for investigations into all violations against the UN in Gaza, "including attacks on our buildings."

"We call for investigations into all violations against the United Nations, including attacks on our buildings," UNRWA’s Communications Director Juliette Touma told The Washington Post.

"UN Facilities are protected under International Humanitarian Law & must be safe shelters for civilians," UNRWA wrote on X Friday.

1708 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target two vessels in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis have launched two military operations in the Red Sea, targeting "vessel Elbella and vessel AAL GENOA," the Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree has said in a televised speech.

1716 GMT — 52 aid trucks enter Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing: Egyptian media

A total of 52 humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing, Egyptian media has reported.

The trucks entered the besieged enclave temporarily, due to Israel's occupation of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in the southern part of the strip, the Cairo News channel said.

The first aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing and were received by the UN on May 30, the channel reported.

1702 GMT — Palestine welcomes UN calling out Israel on child violations

A decision to add Israel's military to a global list of offenders who have committed violations against children is "a step closer to holding Israel accountable for its crimes," the Palestinian president's spokesperson has said.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh made his comment after Israel's UN envoy said he had been officially notified of the decision by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to add the Israeli military to the list.

The list is included in a report on children and armed conflict that is due to be submitted to the UN Security Council on June 14.

1645 GMT — 1.5M displaced in Gaza with infectious diseases amid Israeli war

At least 1.5 million displaced individuals in Gaza have contracted infectious diseases due to displacement resulting from the Israeli war on the besieged enclave, according to the Gaza Media Office.

In a statement, the office reported: "1,477,748 Palestinian displaced individuals have contracted infectious diseases due to displacement from various areas in Gaza."

It noted that the number of internally displaced persons in Gaza since Oct. 7 has reached two million. The statement warned that 3,500 children in Gaza are at risk of starving to death due to blockade and the ongoing Israeli war.

1628 GMT — Blinken to visit Mideast next week to push Gaza ceasefire plan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East next week to push a plan for Gaza ceasefire, the State Department has announced.

Blinken, who will be paying his eighth visit to the region since October 7, will visit Israel and key US Arab partners Egypt, Jordan and Qatar from Monday through Wednesday, the State Department said.

1541 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers attack Beitin town in central West Bank

A group of illegal Israeli settlers has attacked a Palestinian town near Ramallah city in the central West Bank, vandalising people’s properties.

Eyewitnesses said that the illegal settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Beitin and set fire to agricultural land.

Israeli forces fired tear gas shells on Palestinians who were attempting to defend the area and their properties from the illegal settlers' attack, eyewitnesses said.

1456 GMT — Gaza fully blockaded as Israel now controls Philadelphi Corridor

The Israeli army has taken complete control of the Philadelphi Corridor, which separates Gaza from Egypt, fully blockading the enclave.

Israeli forces advanced further west to the Meditarian Sea in Rafah, southern Gaza, controlling the entire Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometre (8.69-mile) demilitarised buffer zone running along the Gaza-Egypt border, eyewitnesses said.

Witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles are now stationed on Al-Rashid Street, which runs along Rafah's western edge.

They noted that Israeli snipers have occupied high-rise buildings and are instructed to fire at anyone moving in the area.

1449 GMT — Turkish, Palestinian ministers ink protocol on economic cooperation

Turkish and Palestinian ministers have inked a protocol on economic cooperation in Istanbul, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammad Alamour agreed to establish more frequent visits under the High Council for Economic Cooperation and free trade between the two countries.

A framework within the signed protocol will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Türkiye, and the duty-free quota for date exports was increased to 5,000 tons, according to the statement.

Bolat said that Türkiye has completely halted trade with Israel since May 2, and the situation will persist until a permanent and immediate ceasefire is achieved, and uninterrupted humanitarian aid is allowed into the war-torn region.

1419 GMT — Gantz expected to resign from Netanyahu's government this weekend

Frustrated by what he sees as the government’s rudderless Gaza war, Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz is expected to announce his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Saturday evening, Israeli public broadcaster KAN has reported.

KAN added that Gantz's office confirmed he would make a statement on Saturday evening.

"He is expected to announce his withdrawal from the government," the broadcaster said.

1337 GMT — Gaza aid pier reestablished after storm damage: US military

The United States re-established a temporary pier to boost aid deliveries into Gaza after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port, the country's military has said.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully reestablished the temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military command responsible for the Middle East said in a social media post.

1304 GMT —UN decides to put Israel on blacklist for harming children

The UN has decided to include Israel in the blacklist of countries and organisations that harm children in conflict zones.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed the Israeli army's attache in Washington Maj. General Hedi Silberman of the decision, Israel National News reported.

Guterres reportedly stated that Israel would be included in the blacklist.

"Israel's inclusion in the blacklist is very problematic and may cause countries in the world to impose an arms embargo on Israel,” the media outlet said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

1223 GMT — Three dead, fifteen injured in 2nd Israeli strike on Gaza school in past 48 hours

At least three Palestinians have been killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a school sheltering displaced people in western Gaza City.

This incident marks the second in two days that a school has been struck by Israeli forces.

An Israeli warplane targeted the UN-run Asma School in the Al-Shati refugee camp, according to Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal.

He confirmed that the attack resulted in three deaths and 15 injuries, some critically.

1157 GMT — US, UK launch fresh strikes on Yemen's Hudaida: report

Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, has said that US and British forces had carried out four air strikes on the airport of Hudaida and the seaport of Salif, to the north.

1121 GMT — Several wounded in occupied West Bank village fire

Several people were wounded when settlers set fire to a northern West Bank village, a local official has said.

Hani Odeh, head of Qusra’s municipality council, said that settlers set fire in the area Thursday night, attacking houses, burning warehouses and destroying trees.

Videos show several fires blazing with plumes of smoke in the air. Three people were injured, one by live ammunition and the others by live bullets, said Odeh.

1051 GMT — War death toll in Gaza surges to 36,731: health ministry

At least 36,731 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its war on Gaza in October last year, the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said in a statement, adding that 83,530 others have been injured.

1000 GMT –– 40% of Germans in favour of recognising Palestine as independent state : Survey

More Germans are in favour than in opposition of recognising Palestine as an independent state, a new survey revealed.

Some 40 percent of respondents said Germany should recognise Palestine as an independent state, while 27 percent said they were against such a move. About 33 percent indicated that they were not sure.

Chancell or Olaf Scholz's center left-liberal coalition government has repeatedly turned down calls for the recognition of Palestinian state, arguing that current conditions were not suitable to take such a step.

The poll was conducted by YouGov between May 31 and June 5 among a nationally representative sample of 2,295 people.

0958 GMT –– Several Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of UN school

Several Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a UN-run school sheltering displaced individuals at Al-Shati camp, Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu news agency that Israel targeted a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and that many people were killed and injured as a result of the attack.

0925 GMT ––Spain says 'must do everything to make Israel comply' with ICJ

"We must do everything possible to make Israel comply," with International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisions, the Spanish foreign minister said.

"What we've seen in recent days is that the precautionary measures … mandatory for all parties … are not being followed … the fact that they are not differentiating military and civil targets, that they are attacking hospitals and schools … we see that there is no will to comply," Jose Manuel Albares said in an interview published by Spanish daily El Pais.

The move is not to "go against Israel" but to "stop the war," he told El Pais, adding that Spain is already working on a report, which could exceed 100 pages, on the case. "In this document, we are supporting the court's work, without pretending to replace it," the minister said.

Asked if Israel should be sanctioned if it does not comply, Albares did not answer directly, instead saying nations must do "everything possible" to force the Israeli government to do so.

0919 GMT –– Over 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

The bodies of 54 Palestinians and many injured individuals arrived at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza.

Khalil Al-Dakran, the hospital spokesperson, told Anadolu news agency that 54 Palestinians were killed, while dozens of others were injured in Israeli attacks targeting areas in central Gaza.

The casualties were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, he added.

Over the recent days, Israeli forces have escalated their targeting of locations in central Gaza, including incursions into the areas east of the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps, as well as the city of Deir al Balah, an Anadolu news agency correspondent reported.

0830 GMT –– US President Biden believes Netanyahu is 'listening' to his concerns on Rafah

The US president said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "listening" to his concerns over the invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"I think he's listening to me," Joe Biden told ABC News on Thursday.

"They were going to go into Rafah full bore — invade all of Rafah, go into the city, take it out, move with full force. They haven’t done that," Biden added.

0800 GMT –– Unemployment nears 80% in Gaza, UN agency says

Unemployment in Gaza has reached nearly 80 percent since the war with Israel erupted last October, the United Nations labour agency said, bringing the average unemployment rate across Palestinian territories to more than 50 percent.

Unemployment in Gaza has reached 79.1 percent, while the occupied West Bank has seen joblessness hit nearly 32 percent, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in its fourth assessment of the impact of the war on employment. The figures give a combined unemployment rate of 50.8 percent.

"This excludes Palestinians who have given up on finding a job," said Ruba Jaradat, ILO Regional Director for Arab States.

"The situation is much worse."

0751 GMT –– Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military claimed that it targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon overnight.

A military statement said Israeli warplanes hit Hezbollah targets in Jebel Razlan, Ramyah, and Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claims.

0445 GMT –– US says it destroyed Houthi targets in Red Sea

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that its forces destroyed Houthi targets in the Red Sea.

"In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed eight Houthi uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement.

It added that two Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USV) were also destroyed in the Red Sea.

0420 GMT — Gantz likely to exit war cabinet over lack of clear plan in Gaza: local media

Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz is expected to resign from the emergency government on Saturday, following the expiration of a deadline he set last month for developing a clear plan "to achieve victory" in Gaza.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, Gantz intends to submit his resignation due to the failure to formulate the specified plan.

The decision comes despite pressure from the US, which considers him a "close partner" and has urged him to remain in office.

0300 GMT — US circulates revised Gaza truce draft at UN but Israel objects

The United States has circulated the revised draft of a UN Security Council resolution aimed at bringing about a ceasefire in Gaza, but Israel privately objected to its close ally's latest attempt to stop the genocidal war.

The draft, obtained by the Associated Press, says the Security Council "welcomes the new ceasefire proposal announced on May 31, which is acceptable to Israel ... (and) calls upon Hamas to also accept it."

But an Israeli official told the AP news agency that the language overlooks Israel's stated aim of destroying Hamas. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussion.

0142 GMT — Belgian party files charges against nationals who fought in Gaza

Belgium's Viva Palestina Party has announced that it pressed charges against five Belgian nationals who fought in the Israeli army in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, the party's leader, Dyab Abou Jahjah, said the nationals were involved in genocide and serious war crimes in the enclave.

The party is campaigning to win seats in elections for the Brussels regional parliament which will be held on June 9.

0033 GMT — South Africa's president condemns Israeli air strike on school in Gaza

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned an Israeli airstrike on a school run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza that killed dozens of displaced people who were sheltering there.

"We remain deeply concerned about the genocide that continues to take place in Gaza and Palestine," Ramaphosa said in a media briefing that was announcing his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party's decision to form a government of national unity after failing to obtain a majority in May 29 elections.

Ramaphosa said his government condemns the most recent bombing of the UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp and facilities housing displaced people in Gaza.

0046 GMT — Russia, China wrangle with US over UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire plan

Russia and China, which hold veto powers along with the US, France and Britain in the UN Security Council, raised concerns with a US draft resolution that would back a proposal — outlined by President Joe Biden — for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The council's only Arab member, Algeria, also signalled it was not ready to back the text, diplomats said.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the five members holding veto power to pass.

2300 GMT — Warmonger Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Congressional leaders last week formally invited Netanyahu to come speak, delivering the most recent show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel's genocide in Gaza.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, signed the letter extending the invitation to Netanyahu.

They said the offer was intended to "highlight America's solidarity with Israel."

2200 GMT —Israel kills Nuseirat mayor

Israel has killed five people, including the mayor of Nuseirat city, Eyad Al Maghari, along with some of his family members in its strikes on central besieged Gaza, reports said.

Israel also killed one Palestinian and wounded several others in its bombardment in Sabra neighbourhood.

It comes after Israel killed at least 40 Palestinians and wounded 73 in an attack on a UN school in Nuseirat city.

2051 GMT — Drone hits shopping centre in northern Israel: report

A drone fired from southern Lebanon has reportedly struck a shopping centre in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.

The drone hit the shopping centre, leading to material damage, but no casualties were reported as of 10:10 pm Tel Aviv time, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The report also said that sirens were activated in the city and surrounding areas.

2043 GMT —Israel opposes US draft resolution at UNSC on Gaza truce

Israel has opposed an updated US-drafted resolution presented to the UN Security Council on a proposed prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal in besieged Gaza that was recently outlined by President Joe Biden.

American media outlets reported that Washington presented to the Security Council on Thursday a revised version that was introduced on Monday.

The official Israeli broadcaster, KAN, said Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan informed his American counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, of Israel's opposition to the draft resolution.

It reported that the latest version indicates a shift in the US stance toward Israel.

2009 GMT — UK's Labour said to include pledge on recognising Palestine

Britain's opposition Labour Party is expected to include a pledge to recognise a Palestinian state at an appropriate time in peace talks in its election manifesto, the Guardian newspaper has reported, citing people with knowledge of the document.

The manifesto, which sets out the party's policies ahead of the vote on July 4, will also pledge to ensure that recognising a Palestinian state is not vetoed by a "neighbouring country," the newspaper reported.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said last month that he wanted to recognise a Palestinian state if he won power, but that such a move would need to come at the right time in a peace process.

2000 GMT — US tells Israel not to deny revenue to Palestine

The United States has said that Israel will see a "massive" negative impact if the Palestinian Authority collapses as Washington again pressed its ally to let revenue flow.

"We have made clear to the government of Israel in some very direct conversations that there is nothing that could be more counter to the strategic interests of Israel than the collapse of the Palestinian Authority," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"If you saw the Palestinian Authority collapse and instability spread across the West Bank, it's not just a problem for the Palestinians," he said, "it is also a massive security threat for the state of Israel."

For our live updates from Thursday, June 6, 2024, click here.