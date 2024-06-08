TÜRKİYE
Türkiye wins European Amputee Football Championship for 3rd time in a row
Goals by Rahmi Ozcan, Omer Guleryuz, Fatih Senturk lead Turkish national team to beat Spain 3-0 in France.
The Turkish amputee football team, which has won two European championships, won the 2022 World Cup held in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
June 8, 2024

Türkiye has won the European Amputee Football Championship for the third time in a row after beating Spain 3-0.

Rahmi Ozcan broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, Omer Guleryuz doubled the lead in the 28th minute and Fatih Senturk added one more in the 33rd minute in the championship final which took place on Saturday, in Evian-les-Bains, located in the Haute-Savoie region in France.

Türkiye, which came in third in the 2007 World Cup held in the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, were among the top three teams for the first time in the cup's history.

Following this initial success, the team consistently performed well in subsequent World Cups, securing third place in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

They played in the championship final for the first time at the 2018 Amputee Football World Cup held in Mexico.

The national team lost to Angola on penalties in the final and narrowly missed the championship cup.

Türkiye faced Angola again in the organisation's final, this time in 2022. Defeating their opponents 4-1 and taking the 2018 rematch from Angola, the national football team won the World Cup for the first time.

