Wednesday, June 12, 2024

1733 GMT — The US military has urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon and said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart a day earlier.

"We don't want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.

Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation for an Israeli strike which killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.

1754 GMT — Fourinjured as Israeli soldier opens fire on Palestinians in Jerusalem

Four Palestinians have been injured, including one seriously, by Israeli gunfire in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

An off-duty Israeli soldier opened fire on the Palestinians after a verbal clash at the Al-Asbat Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The soldier claimed that he thwarted an attempt to steal his weapon, the daily said.

1753 GMT — Houthis report fresh US-British air strike in Yemen

US and British warplanes have launched a fresh air strike in Yemen’s western province of Al Hudaydah, the Houthi group has said.

The attack targeted the Al-Jabana area west of Al Hudaydah city, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

No information was provided about casualties or damage. Al-Jabana area houses a Houthi-run air defence camp, according to Yemeni media.

There was no comment from the US or UK on the report.

1725 GMT — More than 520 Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem since Oct. 7: UN

The UN has reported that more than 520 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Oct. 7.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq stressed at a news conference that the situation "continues to escalate, amid ongoing violence by Israeli forces and settlers."

"Since 7 October, more than 520 Palestinians, nearly a quarter of them children, have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Almost three-quarters of those fatalities occurred during operations by Israeli forces. During the same period, more than 5,200 Palestinians were injured in these areas," he said.

Haq noted that 960 attacks were reported in the same period in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

1704 GMT — Israeli army launches air strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes have staged air strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

The hit targets included "military structures in Yater and Markaba and infrastructure in the area of Tallouseh," a military statement said.

The army said two Hezbollah rocket launchers used to fire projectiles towards northern Israel were also struck in the towns of Taybeh and Markaba.

Artillery shelling also targeted the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar from which projectiles were fired, it added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said air sirens sounded in northern Israel "due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor" fired toward suspicious aerial targets. No injuries were reported.

1649 GMT — Over 8,000 Gaza children under 5 treated for malnutrition: WHO

More than 8,000 children aged under five have been treated in Gaza for acute malnutrition since the war started, the World Health Organization has said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 28 of those children had died and a significant proportion of Gaza's population was now facing catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions.

"Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food," he told a press conference.

"Over 8,000 children under five years old have been diagnosed and treated for acute malnutrition," he said. Among them, he said 1,600 were suffering from severe acute malnutrition, also known as severe wasting - the most deadly form of malnutrition.

1619 GMT — At least five killed as Israeli drone hits civilians in central Gaza

At least five Palestinians have been killed and eight others injured in a drone strike on civilians in central Gaza, according to local authorities.

In a statement, al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp said that five corpses had been transferred to the hospital.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians in the town of al-Mughraqa in central Gaza.

1517 GMT — Ceasefire proposal changes from Hamas are 'minor': White House

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said changes proposed by Hamas to the ceasefire proposal are minor and the United States will work with Egypt and Qatar to bridge gaps in the proposal.

"Many of the proposed changes are minor and not unanticipated. Others differ more substantially from what was outlined in the UN Security Council resolution," Sullivan said.

1510 GMT — WHO chief urges immediate application of UN resolution

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed a recent UN Security Council resolution calling for a full and immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling on all parties to take the necessary steps for the decision's immediate implementation.

Speaking at a press conference on global health issues, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus touched on the dire situation in the Palestinian territory where more than 37,200 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 last year.

On the Security Council resolution passed on Monday, Tedros urged action on all sides for it to be implemented "immediately" to bring a permanent end to the suffering of millions.

1446 GMT — Hamas official denies putting forward new ideas for proposed Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas official Osama Hamdan has denied that the Palestinian resistance group had put forward new ideas for the US-backed proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamdan, speaking to the pan-Arab Al-Araby TV, also said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "part of the problem, not the solution" in the Gaza conflict.

Earlier, Blinken said that Hamas had suggested numerous changes, some unworkable, to the Gaza ceasefire proposal, though he also said mediators remained determined to close the gaps.

1346 GMT — Germany calls UN war crimes accusations against Israel 'serious'

Germany has called UN war crimes accusations against Israel “serious” and stressed again the country must abide by international humanitarian law.

"We are looking at the report very closely. It also contains serious allegations against the Israeli warfare," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner told media representatives in Berlin.

He also called for an investigation following accusations by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini who said Israel abused and tortured imprisoned UN aid workers.

"Of course, these allegations must be investigated. I think we have always been very clear about UNRWA and its important role. But if such allegations are made, they must, of course, be investigated and it is important that all actors cooperate with the UN," he said.

1249 GMT — There is a clear, firm call to end Israel's war on Gaza: Qatar

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza.

The current proposal for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave is the best way to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel, he added.

"We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war", Al Thani said during a press conference in Doha with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

1236 GMT — Hamas cannot and will not be allowed to decide future of Gaza: Blinken

Hamas will not be allowed to decide the future of this region and its people,’ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"In coming weeks, we will put forward proposals for key elements ... to manage governance, security and reconstruction (in Gaza)," he said in a joint press with the Qatari foreign minister in Doha.

Blinken also added that Hamas had proposed "numerous changes" in its response to a ceasefire proposal and while some of the changes are workable, some are not.

1221 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to 37,202

At least 37,202 Palestinians have been killed and 84,932 have been injured in the Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said in a statement.

1153 GMT — Hamas seeking US guarantees over Gaza ceasefire plan: sources

Hamas wants written guarantees from the United States for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in order to sign off on a truce proposal, two Egyptian security sources have said.

Mediators Qatar and Egypt said Hamas had responded on Tuesday to the phased ceasefire plan for an end to the eight-month war between Israel and the Palestinian group, without giving details.

The United States has said Israel accepted the proposal, but Israel has not publicly stated this.

The Egyptian sources and a third source with knowledge of the talks said Hamas had concerns that the current proposal does not provide explicit guarantees over the transition from the first phase of the plan, which includes a six-week truce and the release of some hostages, to the second phase, which includes a permanent ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal.

1151 GMT — Hezbollah official vows 'increase' in attacks on Israel after commander's death

A top Hezbollah official has vowed that the group would step up its attacks on Israel after its arch-foe killed a senior commander in south Lebanon the day before.

"We will increase the intensity, strength, quantity and quality of our attacks," said Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, speaking at the funeral of commander Taleb Sami Abdallah, who was killed in the Israeli strike on Tuesday.

1131 GMT — Israeli army attacks Shaboura camp in Gaza's Rafah

The Israeli army has completely cordoned off the Shaboura camp in central Rafah city in southern Gaza, launching a ground attack after pushing more military vehicles into the camp, as well as air strikes.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the Israeli army has heavily targeted the Shaboura area with air strikes and artillery shells but faced opposition from some Palestinian resistance groups.

The Israeli army has completely cordoned off the Shaboura camp after bringing in more military vehicles, the correspondent said, citing local sources.

0841 GMT — Recognition of Palestine state 'turning point': Norwegian envoy

The recognition of the State of Palestine by Norway as well as Ireland and Spain is a "turning point," the Norwegian ambassador to Türkiye said.

"The recognition of the State of Palestine, which Norway did at the same time as Ireland and Spain, is a turning point," Andreas Gaarder told Anadolu news agency.

Noting that his country officially recognised the Palestinian state on May 28, Gaarder said that Norway has been engaged in the Palestinian issue to support the Palestinian authorities for more than 30 years.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, he said the current situation is "extremely difficult and catastrophic."

0838 GMT — UNRWA head urges Germany to press Israel to halt deadly attacks on UN workers

Germany must press Israel to stop its deadly attacks on UN aid workers, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"Germany must help the UN protect itself against Israel's attacks. There is no contradiction, being a close friend of Israel and (having) red lines," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in an interview with the German Der Spiegel news magazine.

"So far 192 of our employees have been killed in Gaza. There have also been several arson attacks on our headquarters in East Jerusalem," he added.

0753 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex to mark Jewish holiday

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem to mark a Jewish holiday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the settlers performed Talmudic rituals at the complex to mark the Jewish Shavuot holiday.

Local sources estimated that hundreds of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and the Al-Buraq Wall, which Jews call the Western Wall, according to the news agency.

0745 GMT — Dozens of rockets fired toward northern Israel following killing of Hezbollah senior commander

Dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward settlements in northern Israel following the Hezbollah confirmation of the death of one of its senior commanders in the ongoing confrontations with the Israeli army.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV also confirmed that a barrage of rockets was fired toward northern Israel, and that sirens were activated in 32 Israeli settlements.

The Israeli army said that some 90 rockets were fired from Lebanon and crossed borders into northern Israel.

0728 GMT — Australia announces additional $10M aid for Gaza

Australia announced an additional aid of $10 million for Gaza, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backing a ceasefire deal in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Calling for a "long term solution," Albanese said in an interview with ABC News Radio: "This war needs to stop."

"And a ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States and now adopted by the UN Security Council is positive leadership from the United States," he said.

0512 GMT —Blinken heads to Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to talks in key mediator Qatar after Hamas gave a positive reply to a UNSC-backed proposal for a ceasefire in war-ravaged Gaza.

Blinken, on a four-country swing around the Middle East, will meet the top leadership of Qatar, which has transmitted messages to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Hamas, responding to the plan laid out on May 31 by President Joe Biden, proposed amendments late Tuesday including a ceasefire timeline and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, according to a source familiar with the talks.

0441 GMT — Palestinian child killed in Israeli attack on house in Rafah

A Palestinian child was killed and several people were injured in Israeli shelling of a house in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, local media reported.

According to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, health officials said that Israel targeted a house in the Nasr neighbourhood in northern Rafah.

Israeli warplanes also bombed a house in the neighbourhood of Shuja'iyya in eastern Gaza City, but no information was shared about whether there were any fatalities or injuries.

2239 GMT — Hamas calls its truce response 'serious and positive'

Hamas's response to a proposed Gaza ceasefire deal "opens up a wide pathway" to reach an agreement, Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, has said.

The movement's response is "responsible, serious and positive," al-Rishq said in a statement.

2100 GMT — UN adds Israeli army to blacklist for 'grave violations' against children

The UN has added the Israeli armed and occupation forces to "parties that commit grave violations affecting children in situations of armed conflict," according to a report.

Seen by Anadolu news agency, the yet-to-be-released report, which contains data for the year 2023, said: "In 2023, violence against children in armed conflict reached extreme levels, with a shocking 21 percent increase in grave violations."

Noting an increase of 35 percent in incidents leading to the death and wound of children compared to the previous year, the report said: "The United Nations verified 32,990 grave violations, of which 30,705 committed in 2023 and 2,285 were committed earlier but verified in 2023."

2052 GMT — Israel reportedly kills senior Hezbollah commander

Israel has killed at least four people in its strike on the village of Jouya in southern Lebanon, including a senior field commander in the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, three security sources told the Reuters news agency.

He was identified by the sources as the group's commander for the central region of the southern border strip, comprising some of the towns hardest hit in the last eight months of exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the commander's role in Hezbollah was as significant as that of Wissam Tawil, a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike in January.

2001 GMT —US 'evaluating' Hamas reply to truce plan as Israel pummels Gaza

The United States is "evaluating" an official response by Hamas to the latest proposal for a truce in besieged Gaza, the White House said.

Washington has received the "reply that Hamas delivered to Qatar and to Egypt, and we are evaluating it right now," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told journalists, while declining to provide details on its content.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said the response included "amendments that confirm the ceasefire, withdrawal, reconstruction and (prisoner) exchange." Taha did not elaborate.

