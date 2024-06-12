Pro-Palestine protesters have interrupted US President Joe Biden's speech and accused him of being "complicit in genocide" in besieged Gaza where American ally Israel has since October last year killed at least 37,164 Palestinians — 71 percent of them being women, children and infants –– and wounded 84,832 others.

"You're complicit in genocide," a protester shouted as Biden was delivering remarks on Tuesday at the Everytown's Gun Sense University in Washington D.C.

The crowd booed and chanted "four more years" to drown them out, as the protesters were escorted from the room.

"Folks, it's ok. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point," Biden said.

The president has faced a wave of protests nationwide regarding his handling of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, often calling him "Genocide Joe".

Many officials have also stepped down in protest.

According to a poll by Pew Research earlier this year, 22 percent of Americans believe Biden heavily favours Israel. Some 66 percent of Jews have confidence in Biden, while only 21 percent of Arabs agree.

Israel's carnage

The incident comes as the US is trying to carry out a truce deal that was overwhelmingly approved by the UN Security Council's members.

Despite the US saying that Israel accepted the proposal, PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave conflicting signals, saying they won't stop until they destroy Hamas, which many experts say is impossible.

Besides killing tens of thousands of Palestinians, in its carnage in Gaza so far, Israel's eight months of invasion has laid vast tracts of Gaza in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.