TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, UAE presidents discuss 'genocidal policies' in Gaza at G7 summit
Türkiye's President Erdogan emphasises importance of the Islamic world uniting against Israel's genocidal policies in Palestinian territories.
Turkish, UAE presidents discuss 'genocidal policies' in Gaza at G7 summit
President Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed Türkiye-UAE relations, as well as regional and global issues. / Photo: AA
June 14, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his UAE counterpart in Italy as part of the G7 leaders summit, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting on Friday, Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed Türkiye-UAE relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan underlined that it is important for the Islamic world to oppose in unity the genocidal policies implemented by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

The establishment of an immediate and permanent ceasefire in war-torn Gaza and the easy delivery of aid for humanitarian needs dispatched to the region for the Palestinians must be considered the primary agenda items, Erdogan noted, adding that efforts must be made in this regard.

RelatedErdogan says Netanyahu heading 'state terror'

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 85,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedNetanyahu imitates Hitler with brutal massacres: President Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us