Trump to award former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani with highest civilian honour
Trump's announcement follows a car accident that left Giuliani with multiple injuries.
The pro-Trump figure has a history of xenophobic and anti-Arab stances and remarks. / AFP Archive
September 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country's highest civilian honour," Trump wrote on Monday on Truth Social's platform, which he owns.

He also noted that details of the ceremony will be announced, adding: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The announcement comes after Giuliani was injured in a car accident late on Saturday in the state of New Hampshire. He was taken to the hospital after the Ford Bronco he was travelling in as a passenger was "struck from behind at high speed."

According to Giuliani's head of security, Michael Ragusa, he was diagnosed with a "fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."

From conservative Republican to a far-right figure

Giuliani gained prominence as a New York prosecutor in the 1980s and later served two terms as mayor of New York City. He ran for president in 2008 and later served as an adviser to President Trump.

The pro-Trump figure has a history of xenophobic and anti-Arab stances and remarks.

Last year, at the backdrop of the US election, he said Haitian migrants "shouldn't have been taken out of the jungle."

He also baselessly claimed that Palestinians are taught to "kill us" at a young age, after months of pro-Palestine protests that spread across US campuses.

"I'm on the side of Israel. You're on the side of Israel. Donald Trump's on the side of Israel. And they're (pro-Palestine protesters) on the side of the terrorists," he said.

The medal is considered the highest US civilian honour and is traditionally presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the US, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavours.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
