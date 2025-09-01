US President Donald Trump has announced that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country's highest civilian honour," Trump wrote on Monday on Truth Social's platform, which he owns.

He also noted that details of the ceremony will be announced, adding: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The announcement comes after Giuliani was injured in a car accident late on Saturday in the state of New Hampshire. He was taken to the hospital after the Ford Bronco he was travelling in as a passenger was "struck from behind at high speed."

According to Giuliani's head of security, Michael Ragusa, he was diagnosed with a "fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."

From conservative Republican to a far-right figure