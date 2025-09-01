WORLD
2 min read
Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela
Venezuelan leader denounces US naval buildup in Caribbean as “criminal threat” and deploys troops along coast and border.
Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela
Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela / Reuters
September 1, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has warned he would "constitutionally declare a republic in arms" if the country were attacked by US forces deployed to the Caribbean.

His comments at a news conference came on Monday as Washington prepared to expand its maritime presence in the region to combat drug cartels.

While the US has not signalled any planned land incursion, thousands of personnel are being deployed, prompting Caracas to mobilise troops along its coast and border with Colombia and to call for civilian enlistment.

"In the face of this maximum military pressure, we have declared maximum preparedness for the defence of Venezuela," Maduro said, describing the buildup as "an extravagant, unjustifiable, immoral and absolutely criminal and bloody threat."

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela warns US to stay away from national coasts

Smuggling fentanyl

The US Navy currently has two Aegis guided-missile destroyers — the USS Gravely and the USS Jason Dunham — in the Caribbean, along with the destroyer USS Sampson and the cruiser USS Lake Erie elsewhere in Latin America.

The deployment follows President Donald Trump’s push to use the military against cartels he blames for smuggling fentanyl and other drugs into US communities.

Recommended

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, citing a UN report, said the narrative behind the deployment was "false," noting that 87 percent of Colombian cocaine is shipped through the Pacific and only five percent via Venezuela.

He warned the US buildup "threatens the entire region" and could trigger destabilisation.

"Let us immediately demand an end to this deployment, which has no other reason than to threaten a sovereign people," Gil told members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States during a virtual meeting.

Maduro also insisted he was the legitimate winner of last year’s presidential election, though many countries, including the US, have refused to recognise him.

He said his government maintains two lines of communication with the Trump administration, while accusing Secretary of State Marco Rubio of being a "warlord" pushing for regional conflict.

US military action against Venezuela, Maduro warned, would "stain" Trump’s "hands with blood."

RelatedTRT World - Maduro says Venezuela impenetrable as US deploys warships to Caribbean
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us