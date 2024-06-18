WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK uses Germany as place of retreat, recruitment, fundraising — spy chief
Thomas Haldenwang says the terror group collects millions of euros each year from its followers, but its income has recently dropped, probably due to investigations by German authorities.
PKK uses Germany as place of retreat, recruitment, fundraising — spy chief
Saying the terror group has so far refrained from committing serious crimes in Germany, Haldenwang explained that it had focused more on propaganda, recruitment, and fundraising activities./ Photo: AA Archive
June 18, 2024

The PKK terror group last year recruited more followers in Germany, which it sees as a place of retreat, but recently its revenues started to fall, the country’s spy chief has said.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Thomas Haldenwang said the PKK terror group has been monitored by the domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, for many years.

“There has been a slight increase in the number of people supporting the PKK. We now estimate this to be 15,000, compared to 14,500 in the previous year,” he told reporters, presenting the agency’s annual security report.

Haldenwang admitted that the terror group has been using Germany as a retreat – a place to refinance and recruit – while trying to portray itself as a “moderate” group to gain more acceptance in the country.

Saying the terror group has so far refrained from committing serious crimes in Germany, he explained that it had focused more on propaganda, recruitment, and fundraising activities.

Nearly 15,000 followers

“Annual campaigns actually bring in millions in money for the PKK, although this year saw a significant decline,” he said, adding that financial investigations carried out by German authorities probably contributed to this result.

The terrorist group raised at least $17 million in Germany last year in various fundraising campaigns, according to German estimates.

The PKK is classified as an "ethno-nationalist" and "separatist" terrorist organization by the EU's law enforcement agency EUROPOL, and has been banned in Germany since 1993.

However, it remains active in the country with nearly 15,000 followers among the immigrant population, according to the BfV.

Ankara has long called on its NATO ally Germany to take more serious and effective measures against the PKK to prevent future terror attacks,

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us