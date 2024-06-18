The UN Environment Program (UNEP) has released a report that highlighted the "profound impact" of Israel's attacks on Gaza which has generated an estimated 39 million tons of debris since Oct. 7.

Tuesday's report which was prepared based on information obtained remotely and from UN's activities on the field due to security conditions and access restrictions, noted that fieldwork will be conducted when security conditions permit.

"The escalation of the conflict since 7 October 2023 has clearly had a profound impact on people and the environment in Gaza," it noted, emphasising that "intensive bombardment by Israel has led to unprecedented intensity of destruction in terms of infrastructure, productive assets and service delivery."

It highlights that the Gaza community has been exposed to risks of soil, water and air pollution, causing irreversible damage to natural ecosystems.

The report urged an immediate ceasefire to protect lives and to mitigate long-term environmental effects.

Noting past investments in wastewater treatment and ecosystem restoration efforts in Gaza, the report said: "The destruction of buildings, roads and other infrastructure has generated over 39 million tons of debris, some of which is contaminated with unexploded ordnance, asbestos and other hazardous substances."

"Human remains are buried in this vast quantity of building debris," it added.

Related 'Unlike anything we have studied': Data on Israeli destruction of Gaza

Explosive chemicals

Stressing that clearing debris would take years and would be "a major challenge given the shortage of available land in Gaza," the report stated that the process needs to be addressed in reconstruction efforts.

It also highlighted that solid waste management systems have suffered extensive destruction, with five out of six facilities in Gaza reported damaged.

The report notes that ammunition and explosive chemicals in densely populated areas have polluted soil and water sources, stressing significant risks of heavy metal leakage due to damage to solar panels.

It further warned that Israeli attempts to demolish tunnel systems in Gaza by pumping water will also cause environmental damage, emphasizing the urgent need for solutions to Gaza's ecological problems.