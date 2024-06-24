WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rainfall and floods displace thousands in India's Assam state
More than 12,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, as another flood wave expected in the near future.
Authorities said they expected another wave of floods in July, with the Kushiyara River, a transboundary river between India and Bangladesh flowing above the danger mark in several places. / Photo: AFP
June 24, 2024

Thousands of people have been displaced in India's north-eastern state of Assam and at least 37 people have died in heavy rain, floods and landslides in the last two months, officials said.

Although rains have decreased in the last two days and improved the flood situation marginally, at least 200,000 people were affected in 11 state districts due to rain-related incidents, a release from the state's disaster management authority said on Monday.

More than 12,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the state.

Authorities said they expected another wave of floods in July, with the Kushiyara River, a transboundary river between India and Bangladesh flowing above the danger mark in several places.

India's north-east and neighbouring Bangladesh have been ravaged by floods in the last two months, leaving millions stranded, with weather authorities predicting that the situation could worsen.

The situation in Bangladesh had also improved as water levels of various rivers had receded and upstream water from India had reduced, officials said.

SOURCE:Reuters
