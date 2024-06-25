At least 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) schools in Gaza, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli army bombed the al-Shati refugee camp and two UNRWA schools used as shelter centres in al-Daraj district during attacks on Gaza throughout the night, according to the report.

It said the army also continued its attacks in Rafah in southern Gaza, adding a young man was killed and many people were injured in the west of the city.

WAFA said Israel also bombed the city of Khan Younis in the south and that most of those killed in the night attacks were women and children.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7 attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 37,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 86,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.