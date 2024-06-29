WORLD
2 MIN READ
Torrential monsoon storms trigger deadly landslides, floods in Nepal
At least 35 people across Nepal have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June when the annual monsoon rains started.
Torrential monsoon storms trigger deadly landslides, floods in Nepal
Landslides and flash floods are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season and kill hundreds of people every year. / Photo: Reuters
June 29, 2024

At least nine people, including three children, were killed after heavy monsoon rains in west Nepal triggered landslides, an official has said.

Five members of a family were sleeping when their house was washed away by a landslide in Malika village in Gulmi district, about 250 km west of Kathmandu, according to Dizan Bhattarai, a spokesman for the National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority on Saturday.

“Bodies of all five have been recovered,” Bhattarai said, adding that the family included two children.

In neighbouring Syangja district, one woman and her three-year-old daughter died in a landslide that swept away their house, while in Baglung district, which borders Gulmi, two people were killed in another landslide.

At least 35 people across Nepal have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June when the annual monsoon rains started. Rains normally continue until mid-September.

RelatedTwo dead, dozens missing in Nepal floods and landslides
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us