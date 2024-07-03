WORLD
2 MIN READ
India asks Russia to return home its citizens from Ukraine war zone
Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.
India asks Russia to return home its citizens from Ukraine war zone
At least four Indian nationals recruited by the Russian army were killed in the ongoing war that began in February 2022. / Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X / Others
July 3, 2024

India has pressed for a “safe and expeditious return” of Indian nationals fighting for Russia in its war in Ukraine.

“Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote on X after meeting his Russian counterpart in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Wednesday, which is hosting a two-day meeting of the council of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

At least four Indian nationals recruited by the Russian army were killed in the ongoing war that began in February 2022.

India’s premier investigating and prosecuting agency — the Central Bureau of Investigation — in May announced the arrest of four people on charges of trafficking Indian nationals for combat roles in the Russian armed forces.

India is one of Russia’s major economic partners, and has exponentially increased its imports of Russian crude oil in recent months.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said preparations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia have "entered the final stage."

RelatedIndia raids network trafficking citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us