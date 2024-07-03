WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO pledges $43 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2025 — diplomats
The initiative was meant to shore up Western aid for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's war in the coming years, but it has hit some snags.
NATO pledges $43 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2025 — diplomats
The decision aims to safeguard the flow of weapons even if Donald Trump returns to office. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 3, 2024

NATO countries signed off on a watered-down pledge to keep supplying Ukraine with around 40 billion euros ($43.1 billion) in weapons next year, diplomats have said.

Wednesday's initiative –– to be unveiled at a summit in Washington next week –– was pitched by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg as a way to firm up Western aid for Kiev in its war with Russia for the coming years.

The plan was to get countries to vow to keep on giving support at the rate they've been giving since Moscow attacked and to split contributions more equitably.

But diplomats said leading power the United States insisted that the pledge –– which is not legally binding –– should be reviewed next year.

Washington's argument was that it was not legally possible for the government to commit any future administrations to spending, diplomats said.

RelatedRussia brushes off Trump's claim that he could end Ukraine war in a day

One part of package

Diplomats also said that a proposal to lay out a clear way to split future aid according to the size of each country's gross domestic product was dropped due to opposition led by Türkiye.

A diplomat said there was a reference to "fair burden sharing" in the final text and the aim to contribute more proportionally, but no mention of using GDP as a scale.

The pledge is one part of a package for Ukraine that NATO is hammering out for the summit in Washington.

Kiev is also set to get stronger wording in a final declaration on its push to join, but no concrete invite to become a member.

The alliance will also look to insulate weapons deliveries against any possible return to the US presidency by Donald Trump by taking control of the coordination of supplies from Washington.

RelatedOrban visits Ukraine, calls for ceasefire to speed up peace talks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us