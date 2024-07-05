TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Airport chosen as Europe's 'Best Airport' by ACI
Praising the strong growth and operational performance of the air hub, ACI Europe stresses that Istanbul Airport put sustainability "at the heart of their strategy."
European airport trade association commends Istanbul Airport for strong growth story, operational performance. / Photo: AA Archive
July 5, 2024

Istanbul Airport, Türkiye's gateway to the world, has won the "Best Airport" award in the category of air hubs, welcoming more than 40 million passengers per year by the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.

IGA Istanbul Airport shared the award with Rome Fiumicino Airport, last year's winner, with the same score, according to a statement from the mega air hub on Friday.

Selahattin Bilgen, CEO of the airport, said: "We are always looking for new ways to exceed the expectations of our guests at the airport in the areas of sustainability, accessibility, innovation and technological advancement."

Last year, Istanbul Airport served more than 76 million passengers, marking a hike of 18 percent from a year earlier.

RelatedTurkish airports host 82M passengers between January-May

Praising the strong growth and operational performance of the mega air hub, ACI Europe stressed that Istanbul Airport put sustainability "at the heart of their strategy," such as plans for a solar power plant to meet all its electricity requirements.

"Judges noted that the winner continued to demonstrate that aggressive investment in cutting-edge airport infrastructure, alongside a supportive government, is a winning formula — creating a strong globally competitive hub that is successful at winning passengers and attracting more airlines," it added.

In the 25-40 million passengers category, Oslo Airport was named the best airport in Europe thanks to its strong operational and punctuality performance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
