WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll in Gaza could exceed 186,000: The Lancet
A report by the medical journal estimates that nearly 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 but indirect deaths could rise the toll dramatically.
Death toll in Gaza could exceed 186,000: The Lancet
Palestinians surround body bags containing victims of Israeli bombardment in the yard of the al-Aqsa Martyr's hospital in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on July 7, 2024. / Photo: AFP
July 8, 2024

By June 19, 2024, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 37,396 people had been killed in Gaza since last October, according to a report by the prestigious medical journal The Lancet.

These figures, while contested by Israeli authorities, are supported by Israeli intelligence, the UN, and WHO, and are backed by independent analyses comparing changes in UNRWA staff deaths with those reported by the Ministry.

The destruction of infrastructure in Gaza has made data collection increasingly difficult, forcing the Health Ministry to rely on information from media sources and first responders.

As of May 10, 2024, 30 percent of the 35,091 deaths were unidentified.

Due to these challenges, the reported death toll is likely an underestimate, with significant numbers of bodies still buried in rubble and indirect deaths expected to multiply the total toll.

Related'Nothing wrong' as WHO rejects Israeli doubts on Gaza death toll figures

The UN estimates that 35 percent of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, with more than 10,000 bodies potentially still trapped.

Indirect deaths from causes such as disease and lack of resources are projected to increase the total death toll to up to 186,000, or 7.9 percent of Gaza's population.

The medical journal urged for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid is urgently needed to prevent further loss of life and to document the full scale of the conflict for historical accountability and post-war recovery.

RelatedWhat the data on Gaza says: Large-scale hunger deaths, deadly epidemic
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us