WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber attacks military facility in northwestern Pakistan
The coordinated attack targeted a facility housing military offices and security force residences.
Suicide bomber attacks military facility in northwestern Pakistan
Local authorities said several soldiers were also wounded in the attacks. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 15, 2024

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle, and at least one of his accomplices exploded his vest near the outer wall of a military facility in northwestern Pakistan, wounding eight civilians and damaging nearby homes, a local police official said.

Tahir Khan said on Monday that security forces quickly responded to the “coordinated attack” and foiled an attempt by the insurgents to enter the sprawling military facility in the city of Bannu, which mainly houses offices of the military and homes of security forces.

He also said army helicopters and ground forces were still reaching the area to track more militants.

Local authorities said several soldiers were also wounded in the attacks.

There was no immediate comment from the government or military.

Bannu is in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The province has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years.

RelatedCross-border terrorist attacks test Pakistan’s patience with the Taliban

Possible perpetrators

In January 2023, militants killed at least 101 people, mostly police officers, when a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman attacked a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on security forces across the country in recent months.

TTP — who are also known as the Pakistani Taliban — are a separate group but loosely affiliated with Afghan Taliban.

The terror group has stepped up its attacks on Pakistani security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.

RelatedTwo Pakistani soldiers, wanted terrorist killed in anti-terror operation
SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us