'We will not stop defending July 15 with all our heart, strength' — Erdogan
Erdogan emphasised the collective bravery of the Turkish people, highlighting their defiance against weapons with bare hands.
Erdogan vowed to keep the memory of the martyrs alive through generations./ Photo: X/@RTErdogan / Others
July 15, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 8th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on 15 July 2016, honouring the memory of those who were martyred and expressing gratitude to those who were wounded while defending the nation.

"On the 8th anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt on July 15, I pray for Allah’s mercy on all our heroes who became martyrs by shielding their chests against bullets," Erdogan said on X on Sunday.

He extended his appreciation to the veterans, saying, "I offer my gratitude to our veterans who were injured while fighting for the same noble cause."

"We recall with great pride the epic struggle our nation waged with their bare hands against death-dealing weapons," he stated.

Erdogan vowed to keep the memory of the martyrs alive through generations. "We will keep the heroism of our martyrs, whose names are inscribed in history and in the hearts of our nation in golden letters, alive by passing their stories from heart to heart," he affirmed.

"May Allah never let us face such vile attempts again"

In a stern warning to those who belittle the events of July 15, Erdogan declared, "We will never forgive those who call July 15 a 'game,' a 'theater,' or shamelessly a 'staged fight' until the end of time."

He accused those who spread such allegations of being part of a sinister plot against Türkiye.

Erdogan pledged that the Turkish people will always thwart any attempts to undermine their independence and sovereignty.

"I once again thank all those who rushed to the streets and squares to resist the traitors without even waiting for our call from the first moments of the coup attempt," he expressed his gratitude, adding a prayer, "May Allah never let us face such vile attempts again."

"We will not stop defending July 15 with all our heart and all our strength," he said.

