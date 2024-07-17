The first Russian solider who would shot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jet will be rewarded $170,000 (15 million rubles).

Russian oil drilling company Fores has announced the reward and the country's Ministry of Defense endorsed it by sharing a video of the company's deputy CEO, Ilya Potanin, on its Telegram channel.

"There will be a reward for destroying the F-15 and F-16 fighter jets,” Potanin, said in a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

A batch of 60 F-16 fighter jets, which Western nations plan to deliver to Ukraine, will be a significant addition to Kiev's military defense.

The US, along with Belgium, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands, has committed to providing F-16s by the end of this year. The Dutch government recently revealed that the initial batch of 24 jets is set for imminent transfer.

“We will reward the destruction of F-15 and F-16 fighter jets,” stated Potanin, echoing statements made by his company’s CEO during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this summer.

Opportunity to earn extra income

Ukraine asserts that these F-16s are crucial for defending against Russian long-range missiles and challenging Moscow’s air superiority on the frontlines. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has downplayed their impact, asserting that Western weapons provided to Kiev have historically failed to alter the conflict’s outcome.

This initiative follows similar actions by Russian entities targeting Western heavy armor. In early 2023, after Washington and its allies supplied Ukraine with US-made Abrams and German-made Leopard tanks, bounties were placed on capturing or destroying such equipment on the battlefield.

“Fores has previously paid out bounties for Western equipment taken out by the Russian military,” Potanin confirmed, citing seven previous instances where rewards were distributed to soldiers and officers for neutralising Western tanks.

In a video released in March, Russian soldiers mocked US President Joe Biden for supplying Abrams tanks to Ukraine, viewing them merely as “regular targets.” They expressed gratitude for the opportunity to earn extra income by destroying these armored vehicles.