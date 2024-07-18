WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters in Bangladesh torch headquarters of state broadcaster BTV
At least 32 people have died in the clashes so far this week as students have vowed to continue nationwide protests against civil service hiring rules.
Protesters in Bangladesh torch headquarters of state broadcaster BTV
Protesters in Bangladesh torch state broadcaster BTV / Photo: AFP
July 18, 2024

Protesters set fire to the headquarters of Bangladesh's main state broadcaster BTV with "many people" trapped inside its offices, the network has said.

An official at the station, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday that hundreds of protesters had stormed the premises, setting alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building.

"They first torched a police post at Rampura after police opened fire at them," he said, referring to a neighbourhood in the capital Dhaka.

"They chased the police officers when they took refuge at the BTV office. Angry protesters then caused mayhem here."

A post on BTV's verified Facebook page said the fire was "catastrophic" and "spreading fast".

"We seek the cooperation of the fire service. Many people are trapped inside," the broadcaster said.

Bangladesh's police force has this week stepped up a violent crackdown on weekslong student protests demanding reforms to civil service hiring rules.

At least 32 people have died in the clashes so far this week.

RelatedBangladesh students persist in protests despite PM Hasina's pledge
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us