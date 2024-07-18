WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh students persist in protests despite PM Hasina's pledge
Government orders schools and universities to close indefinitely.
Bangladesh students persist in protests despite PM Hasina's pledge
At the heart of the protests are demands to end a quota system for lucrative government jobs. / Photo: Reuters
July 18, 2024

Bangladesh students have vowed to continue nationwide protests against civil service hiring rules, rebuffing an olive branch from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who pledged justice for seven killed in the demonstrations.

Hasina's government has ordered schools and universities to close indefinitely and stepped up efforts to contain weeks of rallies demanding equal access to public sector jobs.

Riot police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds while protesters and students allied to the premier's ruling Awami League have battled on the streets with bricks and bamboo rods.

Hasina condemned the "murder" of protesters in a televised address to the nation and vowed that those responsible will be punished regardless of their political affiliation.

But Students Against Discrimination, the main group behind this month's rallies, said her words were insincere and urged supporters to press on.

"It did not reflect the murders and mayhem carried out by her party activists," Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the protests, said.

The group called on Bangladeshis to observe a nationwide shutdown Thursday, by keeping shops closed and staying at home ahead of fresh protests planned for later in the day.

The call was widely observed in the capital Dhaka, with barely any vehicles seen on the city's usually traffic-choked roads.

RelatedBangladesh shuts universities, colleges as anti-quota protests mount

Dhaka residents reported widespread mobile internet outages on Thursday, two days after internet providers cut off access to Facebook — the protest campaign's key organising tool.

Police on Thursday announced the death of a seventh protester the previous evening, conceding that police weaponry had killed the 18-year-old.

"He was hit by rubber bullets," police inspector Bacchu Mia said. "He was brought to the hospital but died before he was admitted."

More than 500 others were injured in clashes around the country on Wednesday, while six people were killed on Tuesday.

Fresh clashes overnight included a battle on Dhaka's outskirts between police and more than 1,000 protesters who set fire to a roadside toll booth.

"We spent the whole night fending off attacks from the protesters," deputy police commissioner Iqbal Hossain said, adding that officers had eventually dispersed the group with rubber bullets and tear gas.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us