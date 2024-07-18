Hundreds of Israelis have protested in West Jerusalem, marching towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence to demand a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas in besieged Gaza, local media reported.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Thursday that hundreds of Israelis gathered in Agranat Square in West Jerusalem and marched towards Netanyahu's residence to pressure the government into finalising a prisoner exchange deal.

"Netanyahu is responsible for bringing them back alive," the demonstrators chanted, referring to the Israeli captives in Gaza.

Families of the hostages and the Israeli public, along with the political system, blame Netanyahu for failing to reach a deal to bring back the captives, citing additional conditions and obstacles he has imposed.

In early June, US President Joe Biden presented a deal proposed by Israel to "halt the fighting and release all hostages."

However, Netanyahu added new conditions, which Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Mossad Chief David Barnea deemed "obstructive" to reaching a deal.

Among Netanyahu's conditions were preventing the return of Palestinian fighters from southern Gaza to the north, searching returnees at the Netzarim checkpoint, and maintaining the army's presence at the Philadelphi Corridor, which was fully controlled by the Israeli army on May 29.

For months, mediation efforts led by the US, Qatar, and Egypt have aimed to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas that ensures a prisoner exchange from both sides and a ceasefire that guarantees the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

However, despite Hamas accepted several times the truce agreement, these efforts have been hindered by Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Related Israeli protesters march to demand prisoner swap deal, early election

Months of pressure

Even before Israel's genocidal war in Gaza and the pressure from his political opponents and families of hostages, Netanyahu has been facing pressure over his planned judicial overhaul.

Protests broke out early in 2023 against him over the controversial reforms, saying the it would hurt the independence of the court and open the door for corruption.

Israel's carnage in Gaza made matters worse for Netanyahu, with thousands calling for his resignation.

Israel has killed over 38,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 89,400 others.

Tel Aviv's carnage in the blockaded enclave reduced most of Gaza to ruins, while causing a major shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, electricity and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military invasion in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.