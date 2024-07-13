WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli protesters march to demand prisoner swap deal, early election
Demonstrators call on Israeli government to return authority to people and hold early elections.
Israeli protesters march to demand prisoner swap deal, early election
Israeli demonstrators demand the return of Israeli hostages in Gaza, the resignation of the government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections. / Photo: AA
July 13, 2024

Hundreds of Israelis have demonstrated in the city of Rehovot, near Tel Aviv, demanding a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Hundreds of Israelis protested on Saturday at the intersection of the Science Park in the city, calling for a prisoner swap deal, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the newspaper, the demonstrators also called on the government to return authority to the people and hold early elections.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the war and wants to end the governance capabilities of the group.

Related'Enough is enough': Israeli protesters demand Gaza truce, hostage deal

US President Joe Biden announced a three-phase truce plan in May, which includes the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces. It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and the reconstruction of Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us