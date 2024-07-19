WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh students storm jail, free inmates amid violent unrest
Bangladesh is struggling to contain student protests demanding changes in public service hiring amid deadly clashes and a jailbreak raise concerns about stability.
Bangladesh students storm jail, free inmates amid violent unrest
Prime Minister Hasina's government under pressure after jail attack and rising death toll. / Photo: AFP
July 19, 2024

Student protesters in the central Bangladeshi district of Narsingdi stormed a jail on Friday and freed hundreds of inmates before setting it on fire, a police officer told AFP.

"The inmates fled the jail and the protesters set the jail on fire," the police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"I don't know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds."

Moushumi Sarker, a senior government official in Narsingdi district, confirmed the jailbreak to AFP but did not give further details.

A resident of Narsingdi who lives near the jail and gave his name as Ripon told AFP he saw at least 20 men leaving the facility carrying their belongings in handbags.

Health authorities have said that at least 75 people have been killed in Bangladesh this week after police heightened a crackdown on student protests calling for reforms to public service hiring rules.

RelatedBangladesh faces destruction and internet blackout amid student protests

Banning protests

Police in Bangladesh's capital banned all public rallies on Friday, a day after the deadliest round of student protests so far saw government buildings torched by demonstrators and the imposition of a nationwide internet blackout.

This week's unrest has killed at least 50 people, according to an AFP count of victims reported by hospitals.

Students took to the streets again on Friday morning ahead of pro-government counter-demonstrations slated to begin after midday prayers in the Muslim-majority nation.

Dhaka's police force took the drastic step of banning all public gatherings for the day — a first since protests began — in an effort to forestall another day of violence.

"We've banned all rallies, processions and public gatherings in Dhaka today," police chief Habibur Rahman told AFP, adding the move was necessary to ensure "public safety".

RelatedProtesters in Bangladesh torch headquarters of state broadcaster BTV
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us