Democratic lawmakers have hailed President Joe Biden's historic decision not to seek reelection, praising him as putting his country and his party before himself.

Meanwhile, Republicans called on him to resign from office, saying that if he could not run for another term, office, then he's unable to serve as president.

Biden announced his decision in a letter posted on social media, and in a subsequent post he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be their party's candidate.

Here are some reactions to the news so far:

Donald Trump, former president

Republican rival Donald Trump said Biden was "not fit to run" and "is certainly not fit to serve" as president.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network shortly after Biden's announcement.

In a phone call with CNN, Trump said he thought Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

Mike Johnson, House Speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson, the top Republican in Congress, said Biden must resign as president "immediately."

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough," said Johnson in a statement.

Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that "Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being."

"His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," the Democrat said in a statement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, former president and ex-secretary of state

Former president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton praised Biden's decision.

Lauding Biden's "extraordinary career of service," the Clintons said in a joint statement that they were "honoured" to join him in endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee "and will do whatever we can to support her."

"Nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one," they continued.

Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff

Biden’s former chief of staff, Ron Klain, called on Democrats to quickly unite around Harris as the natural successor to Biden.

Klain said on social media that “it’s time to end the political fantasy games and unite behind the only veteran of a national campaign.”

“Let’s get real and win in November,” Klain said.

Elise Stefanik, House Republican Conference Chairwoman

"If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign," Elise Stefanik said in a statement.

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents," Newsom posted on X.

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

"President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump," Whitmer said on X.

"His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history."

Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Leader

"America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful," Jeffries said in a statement.

Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader

"Democrat party bosses just proved that they have no respect for their voters. After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket — trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their voters," Scalise, a Republican, said on X.

Nancy Pelosi, Former House Speaker

"Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.

With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfilment," Pelosi said.

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky

Beshear praised Biden for acting "in the best interest of our country, and our party" and "for a successful presidency that got big, important things done."

Beshear's name has also been floated as a possible contender as president or vice president.