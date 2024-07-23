Türkiye’s envoy to the UN has warned that terrorist organisations in Syria should not be treated as "legitimate actors," urging the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the political process and the humanitarian situation in Syria on Monday, Ahmet Yildiz described the humanitarian situation in the country as "catastrophic" and "worsening".

"16.7 million people in Syria, which is more than 70% of the population, need humanitarian assistance, and a quarter of them live in the northwest of the country," Yildiz said. "As Türkiye, we will continue to facilitate the delivery of cross-border humanitarian assistance in close cooperation with the UN, as we have done so far."

Related Türkiye seeks to end Syria war, ensure safe return of refugees - Altun

Grave human rights violations

According to Yildiz, the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and political unity is of "paramount importance" for the future of the countr y and the region.

"Having said that the PKK/YPG and so-called SDF terrorist organisation tries to advance its separatist agenda in Syria through all possible means, in contravention of the Security Council Resolution 2254," he said, noting attempts by the YPG to carry out so-called local elections in northeast Syria.

"International community must collectively oppose any separatist attempt in Syria, including these so-called elections. Also, the terrorist organisations must not be treated as if they were a legitimate actor, as it commits grave human rights violations against local people in northeast Syria and deliberately impeding the delivery of military aid to the north of the country," Yildiz said.

The Turkish diplomat said that a Syrian-led political process can only be achieved with the participation of the Syrian people.

"This requires creating conditions in Syria for voluntary, safe and dignified return of the Syrian refugees," he said, highlighting the importance of preventing further displacement in the country.

"Therefore, in accordance with the relevant memoranda, Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure that ceasefire is observed in Idlib de-escalation area," he added.