Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye's Head of Communications, has described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent address to the US Congress as a significant blemish on a legislative body that purports to champion human rights and uphold democratic values.

"Israeli Prime Minister’s address to the US Congress is a major stain on this body that claims to defend human rights and uphold democratic values. By hosting a politician responsible for committing war crimes, Washington sends the world a message that it cares little to nothing about the lives of innocent civilians," Altun said on X on Thursday.

Altun condemned the US Congress for providing Netanyahu with a platform to disseminate what he referred to as propaganda, while disparaging peaceful American protesters. "Some American politicians’ complicity in the crimes of the Israeli government for political expediency will have consequences for the US credibility around the world."

'Congress has enabled encouraged this war'

Despite the overarching support Netanyahu received, Altun acknowledged a minority of US politicians who either protested or challenged the Israeli prime minister's speech.

He praised these individuals for their stance, noting the speech was filled with "blatant lies" and "hatred for Palestinians," and criticised Netanyahu’s dehumanising language towards Palestinians living under occupation.

"The Israeli security forces under Netanyahu’s government have been committing unspeakable crimes in Palestine. The US Congress has enabled and encouraged this war by providing financial support, arms, and ammunition. Efforts to condition the aid to Israel on human rights have utterly failed. This must stop if the US aims to claim any kind of moral leadership or legitimacy in the international arena," Altun declared.

Türkiye’s efforts for a two-state solution

Altun expressed optimism about the changing attitudes among younger generations in the US towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasising their growing awareness of the realities of occupation, ethnic cleansing, and genocide in Palestine.

He stressed that the current situation is unsustainable and predicted that Palestinians will achieve full sovereignty eventually. He urged US politicians to recognise that backing Netanyahu's government is contrary to US interests and values.

In a show of solidarity, Altun reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "Once again, we declare solidarity with those who support a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We will work hard to make it a reality even if the Netanyahu government, together with its allies in the US Congress, are against it."

Altun concluded his statement by condemning the use of antisemitism accusations to silence critics of Israeli policies and praised the global community’s awareness of the impact of Israeli attacks on innocent civilians.

He underscored Türkiye’s efforts to achieve a two-state solution, with a truly sovereign Palestine living in peace alongside its neighbors.

"The conscience of the world is on the side of a free Palestine. There is no justification for ethnic cleansing and genocide," he added.