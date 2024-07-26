WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Dark and painful': Israel forces Palestinians to take refuge in prison
Asda Prison, where prisoners were released when Israel's attacks on Gaza began, has become a shelter for Palestinians in Khan Younis.
'Dark and painful': Israel forces Palestinians to take refuge in prison
Palestinians are forced to settle in the building damaged by the attacks. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2024

Palestinians who left their homes due to the Israeli attacks on Khan Younis in southern Gaza were forced to take shelter in a prison.

Asda Prison, where prisoners were released when Israel's attacks on Gaza began nearly 10 months ago, has become a shelter for Palestinians in Khan Younis, which has been under intense attack for the last four days.

Despite its insecurity and lack of basic needs, Palestinians were forced to settle in the building damaged by the attacks.

Nezire al-Rakab, one of the Palestinian women taking shelter in the prison, said they left their homes after artillery shells killed her son and two of her daughters-in-law.

"We had to take shelter in Asda Central Prison. Although it is not safe, we have no other alternative," she said.

She said they had to take shelter in the prison to protect their children whose mothers and fathers died.

RelatedIsraeli forces target TRT crew covering attacks on Palestinians at Al Aqsa

'No water, no gas'

Ummu Abdullah Abu Mustafa said they took shelter in the prison even though it was not a safe place.

"This is the first time we have seen a prison. My family and I never thought we would go to prison one day. The prison is dark and not suitable for living. You feel like a real prisoner inside," he added.

Noting that the conditions are "difficult and painful," he said there is no water and gas in the prison.

"The war has been ongoing for 10 months, there are no more materials, everything has become very expensive," he added.

RelatedUS must force Israel's Netanyahu to end war on Gaza: Hamas
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us