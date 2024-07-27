WORLD
Several killed in occupied Golan Heights, Hezbollah denies involvement
Israeli media has reported 10 deaths and 34 injuries as an alleged projectile from Southern Lebanon hits Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights.
July 27, 2024

Israeli rescue officials have said that at least 10 were killed and 34 injured in an "alleged projectile attack" from Southern Lebanon on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli army alleged that Hezbollah had fired a missile on occupied Golan Heights from Southern Lebanon, a claim refuted by Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah has no connection to attack on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights", sources from the group told Anadolu.

Earlier in the day Israel’s military said its air force targeted a Hezbollah arms depot on the border village of Kfar Kila.

Hezbollah, which has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Gaza war erupted, confirmed the deaths of four of its members.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights during the 1967 war.

