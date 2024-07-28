Sunday, July 28, 2024

2051 GMT — Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured as an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Al Ahli Baptist Hospital received a number of dead and injured people, including children, after the attack, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said among the injuries received at the hospital were children with severe wounds, burns, and amputated limbs.

The Gaza Civil Defense Agency announced on Telegram that the Israeli army targeted a house belonging to the Jaal family on Thalathini Street in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.

1549 GMT — Israeli strike kills 10, including children in Khan Younis

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed, including children, in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Civil Defense Agency said.

Video clips shared by Palestinians showed a man carrying a “decapitated child” and a mother screaming and crying bitterly near dead bodies.

Photos were also circulated showing children “with torn bodies” inside hospital corridors in the city.

The attack came hours after at least eight civilians were killed in Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, including one targeting al Mawasi area, which was designated as a “humanitarian zone” for displaced civilians.

1509 GMT — Egypt warns against opening new war front in Lebanon

Egypt has warned of the risks of opening a new war front in Lebanon and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The warning followed the death of 12 people in a missile attack in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said opening a new war front in Lebanon “could drag the region into an all-out regional war.”

It underlined the importance of “supporting Lebanon, its people, and its institutions, and sparing the country the horrors of war.”

1301 GMT — Several killed in Israeli strike on 'humanitarian zone' in Gaza

At least eight civilians, including a child, have been killed in Israeli strikes on a “humanitarian zone” for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, medical sources said.

Five people lost their lives when an Israeli drone fired two missiles into a gathering of civilians in al Mawasi west of Khan Younis, the sources said.

Al Mawasi was designated by the Israeli army as a “humanitarian zone” for displaced Palestinians amid Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.

Another Israeli reconnaissance drone hit commercial shops in Sikka neighbourhood in central Khan Younis, killing at least three people, including a child, local sources said.

1227 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu returns from Washington, chairs security meeting after Golan attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has returned from Washington and chaired a security meeting following a rocket attack that killed 12 people in Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has linked the attack on a football field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams to Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which denied any responsibility.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane has landed in Israel,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “The Prime Minister is now en route to the Kirya for a security assessment and Security Cabinet discussion.”

1041 GMT — Iran warns Israel against 'new adventurism' after Majdal Shams attack

Iran has warned Israel against any "new adventurism" against Lebanon following a rocket attack in the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday that killed at least 12 people.

In a statement on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani referred to Hezbollah's statement denying its role in the attack and accused Israel of "seeking to divert public opinion and global attention" from its crimes in Gaza.

He termed the claims made by Israel regarding the Majdal Shams attack a "fabricated scenario," adding that Tel Aviv "lacks the minimum moral authority to judge and comment on the incident."

1009 GMT — Hezbollah on high alert, cleared some key sites in case of Israeli escalation, security sources say

Hezbollah was on high alert, two security sources have said, as tensions spiralled following a deadly attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on the Lebanese armed group.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

The security sources said Hezbollah had preemptively cleared out some key sites in both Lebanon's south and the eastern Bekaa Valley in the event of a possible attack by Israel.

0954 GMT — Mossad chief arrives in Rome for hostage release, Gaza ceasefire talks

The chief of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has arrived in Rome to participate in a four-party summit to discuss a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

David Barnea is expected to join a summit with CIA director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence head Abbas Kamel.

It is said that Israel submitted an updated proposal to Washington for a deal with Hamas.

0952 GMT — Blinken says does not want escalation after Golan Heights rocket attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he does not want to see an escalation of conflict after Israel accused Hezbollah of killing 12 in a rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel said it would strike hard against the Iran-backed group after the incident. Blinken said the US was in talks with Israel about the incident.

0857 GMT — Gaza death toll surpasses 39,300

The Israeli army killed 66 more Palestinians in attacks across Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 39,324 since October 7 last year, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 90,830 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 66 people and injured 241 others in three 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

0839 GMT — Germany calls for 'cool heads' after occupied Golan Heights attack

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned what she said was the "deplorable" rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which killed 12 people, and called for "cool heads" in response.

"The perfidious attacks must stop immediately. It is important to act with cool heads. Far too many people have died already in this conflict," Baerbock wrote on X in reference to Israel's war on Gaza, which risks spreading to Lebanon.

0804 GMT — UN warns of 'wider conflagration' between Israel and Hezbollah

The UN mission in Lebanon has warned of a "wider conflagration" between Israel and Hezbollah following a deadly attack on the town of Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights.

In a joint statement, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and head of UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, condemned "the death of civilians — young children and teenagers — in Majdal Shams."

They urged "the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to put a stop to the ongoing intensified exchanges of fire."

"It could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief," they added.

0801 GMT — Israeli forces bomb towns, villages in Lebanon

Israel's military has bombed villages and towns in Lebanon, a day after accusing Hezbollah of an attack in Majdal Shams, occupied Golan Heights, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Warplanes launched successive attacks on the outskirts of the towns of Aabbassiyeh, Tayr Debba and Toura in the Tyre district.

Fighter jets also targeted Burj al Shemali and Tayr Harfa, leading to casualties and damage to property and infrastructure.

An Israeli drone launched two missiles at the town of Kfar Kila in the Marjayoun district while warplanes struck the town of Khiam after midnight.

0750 GMT — Israeli defence minister says will ensure Hezbollah 'pays a price'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said authorities will ensure Hezbollah "pays a price", a day after accusing it of an attack in Majdal Shams, occupied Golan Heights.

0038 GMT — Israel intensifies its deadly raids in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army stormed the Balata refugee camp in eastern Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank late Saturday for the fourth time in 24 hours.

The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that military forces stormed the camp amid heavy gunfire, the deployment of snipers and the arrival of reinforcements, accompanied by a bulldozer.

Activists on social media shared videos allegedly showing military reinforcements heading toward the camp, and videos that had the sounds of gunfire, which they claimed were from clashes between Palestinian groups and the Israeli army.

