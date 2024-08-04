WORLD
UK far-right mob sets ablaze hotel housing migrants, asylum seekers
The mob, many of whom were draped in England and Union Jack flags, gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, smashing windows and setting it on fire.
The demonstration quickly escalated, with protestors hurling objects at police officers, forcing a retreat. / Others
August 4, 2024

A large anti-immigrant protest has turned violent as far-right demonstrators attacked a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, smashing windows and setting the building on fire.

The incident took place just before midday on Sunday and was marked by far-right demonstrators' intense clashes with police and counter-protesters.

The mob, many of whom were draped in England and Union Jack flags, gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express in significant numbers.

The demonstration quickly escalated, with protestors hurling objects at police officers, forcing a retreat.

Footage posted on social media captured the chaotic scene in which protesters broke into the hotel's ground floor through shattered windows and set fire to it.

A counter rally in support of migrant rights was also held, with participants chanting pro-migrant slogans in response to the anti-immigrant sentiment.

Tensions between the two groups further fuelled the volatility of the situation.

The incident has left at least one police officer injured and raised fears about further unrest.

Far-right rioting

Earlier, authorities reported over 100 arrests following the eruption of violence, not only in Rotherham but across the UK, with more demonstrations planned for later on Sunday.

Similar protests are expected in Bolton, Lancaster, Middlesborough, Weymouth, and Newcastle upon Tyne this afternoon.

Masked rioters, some draped in England flags, gathered outside the hotel, which is known to h ouse migrants.

Witnesses reported seeing masked people throwing pieces of wood and chairs at police officers who had formed a line in front of the hotel to try to keep the situation under control. Despite their efforts, the disorder continued to grow more violent.

Local authorities are on high alert, anticipating more violent protests across the country on Sunday.

The unrest follows the tragic killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday, an event that has further strained community relations and sparked additional episodes of disorder in towns and cities across England.

