More than 100 people have been arrested following demonstrations organised by far-right groups that descended into disorder across several UK towns and cities, local media reports.

The unrest has affected areas, including Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Belfast, resulting in violence, looting, and attacks on police.

In Liverpool, tensions escalated as approximately 1,000 far-right protesters, some shouting anti-Muslim slurs, clashed with counter-protesters, local media reported on Sunday.

Throughout the chaos, police struggled to maintain law and order and keep the two groups apart.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the violence, emphasising that those involved in "criminal disorder and violent thuggery" would be held accountable.

"Communities must feel safe," Cooper asserted, vowing that perpetrators would "pay the price" for their actions.

'Attempts to sow hate and divide'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged the government's "full support" to police, affirming a strong stance against extremists who seek to incite hatred.

"We will not tolerate any attempts to sow hate and divide our communities," Starmer declared.

The unrest follows the tragic killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday, an event that has further strained community relations and sparked additional episodes of disorder in towns and cities across England.

Courts could operate around the clock to expedite prosecutions, proposed Home Office minister Diana John son, to swiftly bring to justice those causing unrest on the streets.

The police have also beefed up security and deployed forces to tackle ongoing disturbances, as indicated by Johnson.